GIRLS BASKETBALL: BHS falls to Detroit Lakes 62-56

Friday's game got off to a slow start for the Lumberjacks, ending the first half down 33-23.

They came out in the second half with some pace and offense to try and mount a comeback. Unfortunately for Bemidji, that comeback would fall just short.

Katie Alto was a standout performer for the Lumberjacks. Alto put up 17 points in the game, while Mackenzie Nicklason added 14 and Lindsey Hildenbrand 13.

The loss dropped the Lumberjacks to 12-9 on the season, while Detroit Lakes improved to 9-12.

Bemidji will be back at home today for its next game against Crookston. That game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. at the BHS Gymnasium.

Detroit Lakes 62, Bemidji High 56

DL 33 29 -- 62

BHS 23 33 -- 56

DETROIT LAKES (9-12) -- Manning 23, Price 22, Larson 8, Cihak 7, Lunde 2.

BEMIDJI (12-9) -- Alto 17, Nicklason 14, Hildenbrand 13, R. Flatness 6, Hofstad 4, Jones 2.