Chase netted some timely shots to pour in a career-high 14 points, sparking the Bemidji State men’s basketball team to a 73-58 win over Concordia-St. Paul at the BSU Gymnasium.

“I thought he did really well,” Beavers head coach Mike Boschee said. “Griffin Chase practices really well. He practices like a player that deserves a lot of playing time.

“He’s, at times, struggled to (show) it all on the game floor. That’s part of a maturation process of playing at a small school in northern Minnesota and stepping onto a Division II court. It’s not easy. But he’s only a sophomore, so I have to give him time. But we certainly needed him to play well tonight.”

With a number of injured guards on the Bemidji State sideline, Chase was the next man up on Friday. The Nevis native contributed to BSU’s 17-for-37 air raid from 3-point range, which made the difference in the 15-point win -- its largest of the conference season.

“Hitting shots is really a big thing for us. … The next possession, the hoop looks that much bigger,” Chase said. “The ball whipping around gets guys open shots. I know, for me tonight, I had a lot of open shots by the ball movement around the perimeter. That’s something we try to focus on.”

The offense needed a bit to kick in, though. The Golden Bears (8-15, 3-14 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) broke loose with a 15-5 lead after an 11-0 run, but the Beavers (8-13, 5-12 NSIC) inched closer from there.

Chase and Derek Thompson each sunk a three late in the first half, and, while offset by an Isaiah McKay layup, had Bemidji State within 34-32 by halftime.

And in the second half, BSU took over.

Logan Bader, Ja Morgan and Jacob Hoffman all hit from downtown for a 9-0 run, vaulting the Beavers ahead 46-40. Chase then rattled in a corner 3-pointer for a 51-42 game, and Hoffman later buried a pair of deep threes that lifted Bemidji State up by a dozen.

They weren’t done from there, as Hoffman closed a clinching 10-0 run with two free throws that all but put the game on ice. Bader added one more 3-pointer in the final minute for good measure, which tallied up to the 73-58 victory.

“Thirty-seven threes is the new phase in basketball,” Boschee said. “The zone of Concordia helped with that. We pretty much had any look we wanted to get. They just had a hard time matching up with different things, and we got a lot of them.

“I would’ve liked to get a little more in the paint, but if we have all those looks from the perimeter, it’s nice to see all those shots going in.”

Chase’s 14 points came on 5-for-9 shooting, including a 4-for-7 mark from deep. Hoffman posted a game high 19 points, and Thompson added 11. Morgan narrowly missed a triple-double, settling instead for 12 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

“I thought we moved the ball. We found the open guy really well,” Boschee said. “And besides the start of the game, I thought we really picked it up defensively and then guarded pretty well most of the game.”

Bemidji State will close the weekend with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against Minnesota State on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the BSU Gymnasium, where another starting opportunity could be in store for Chase.

“It didn’t feel too much different,” Chase said of Friday. “I knew from the beginning of the week that I’d probably be starting, so I just had to prepare for that. Other than that, I just went out there and played my hardest.”

Bemidji State 73, Concordia-St. Paul 58

CSP 34 24 -- 58

BSU 32 41 -- 73

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (8-15, 3-14 NSIC) -- McKay 15, Carlson 14, Keefe 7, Baughman 6, Kane 6, Kannegiesser 6, Matthews 4, Higgins 0. Totals 24-61, 1-2, 58.

BEMIDJI STATE (8-13, 5-12 NSIC) -- Hoffman 19, Chase 14, Morgan 12, Thompson 11, Bader 8, Longo 5, Baumgartner 2, Landwehr 2. Totals 25-62, 6-8, 73.