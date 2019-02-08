WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers suffer second-half drop off

And then it got out of hand in a hurry.

CSP stormed away with the next 11 points, foreshadowing an eventual 83-52 rout at the BSU Gymnasium.

“In the third quarter, we’re down two and making a nice run,” Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We just don’t have enough pride in what we’re doing defensively. We’re letting kids just fly by. We don’t communicate. The last three games, we haven’t played very well as a team.”

The loss marks three in a row for the Beavers (5-16, 3-14 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), and Friday’s was put away with a 25-7 score in the fourth quarter.

“I think it really came down to defensive stops,” Myer said. “They pushed the ball ahead really well in transition. We weren’t all prepared for it.”

However, before the second half ballooned into a blowout, BSU continued to claw back to stick around.

The Golden Bears (16-6, 12-5 NSIC) got out to a 14-7 lead through an early spark from Anna Schmitt, but Bemidji State slowly chipped away. Taylor Vold knocked down a late 3-pointer, followed by a Taylor Bray free throw, to bring BSU back within 16-13 after a quarter.

Myer gave the Beavers their lone lead of the day at 17-16 when she turned a Brooklyn Bachmann steal into an and-one layup.

But shortly after, CSP ran off an 11-0 spurt over a three-minute stretch. The difference hit as many as a dozen, but Myer drained a three on the wing for a 38-29 deficit going into halftime.

She added to it at the onset of the third, starting with a crafty up-and-under and ending with the tough finish that brought BSU within a basket at 38-36.

“We were getting by them. We were getting point-blank shots and we were finishing them. That gave us a bit more energy,” DeVille said. “We missed a lot of layups in that first half. We got the same looks (in the second half), and we just came out of the locker room ready to shoot. We knocked some of those down.”

Concordia-St. Paul had other plans for the rest of the night.

The Golden Bears raised Bemidji State’s run with an 11-0 spurt of their own, which made for a 13-point game that held at 58-45 after three quarters.

It didn’t get better from there, as CSP outscored a cold BSU offense 25-7 in the final frame.

“It was just (a lack of) defensive stops,” Myer said. “They threw up some shots that just went in. They got lucky with it. Some of our shots just didn’t fall. We had great looks, our shots just need to start falling.”

DeVille said a lack of cohesion stuck out to her over the final 17 minutes, where the Beavers got outscored 45-16.

“Bad leadership, bad cohesiveness and a lack of pride,” she said. “You’re not within two with 15 minutes to go almost and lose by 30 without a lack of grit. That’s a disappointing way to finish out -- against a great team, but we didn’t do (ourselves) any favors.”

Myer totalled 17 points to pace Bemidji State, while Schmitt had 22 to lead all scorers.

The Beavers will return the court at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, to host Minnesota State back at the BSU Gymnasium.

Concordia-St. Paul 83, Bemidji State 52

CSP 16 22 20 25 -- 83

BSU 13 16 16 7 -- 52

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (16-6, 12-5 NSIC) -- Schmitt 22, Dorr 11, Lee 11, Wheatcraft 11, Wentland 8, DuBois 6, Fredenburg 6, Lemke 3, Schaub 3, Schultz 2. Totals 32-59, 10-13, 83.

BEMIDJI STATE (5-16, 3-14 NSIC) -- Myer 17, Bray 11, Vold 7, Bachmann 6, Appicelli 3, Gartner 3, Wolhowe 3, S. Zerr 2, Rappe 0, Rezabek 0, Wenner 0, H. Zerr 0. 17-46, 12-20, 52.