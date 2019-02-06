“It really depends on the defender,” the senior guard said. “If he is taking away that passing lane, I’m going to go and score. But if he’s in between, I’ll do a little move and dump it off.”

Peterson’s no-look passing has become his signature, as well as a highlight-reel staple for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team this season.

“I’d say there’s a little bit of flair to his game, but at the same time, he’s not making risky passes,” said BHS head coach Travis Peterson, who doubles as Kade’s father. “He likes getting guys involved. Nothing gets him more excited than when he can drive and kick and watch a teammate hit a three.”

Kade’s 4.4 assists per game lead a Lumberjacks team loaded with offensive weapons, which has opened up options all over the court.

“I like doing no-look passes and behind-the-back passes more than scoring. It gives me an energy rush,” Kade said. “It’s really fun because you pass and there’s a good chance (a teammate) will make it.”

Bemidji scores 71.1 points per game, which ranks 12th in Class 3A and first in Section 8-3A. Though Kade only averages 3.9 of those points, his facilitating has been an fundamental facet of the Jacks’ high-powered offense.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t see the intangibles. The box score shows scoring,” coach Peterson said. “… That’s huge for our program, to have guys who can move the ball around. We’ve been trying to promote with our players that assists are huge, and we’ve done a lot better job this year of finding the open man.”

Bemidji won nine straight games to open the season, and the Lumberjacks are currently 14-2 -- good for No. 1 in the section and No. 6 in the state. With the pieces they have in place, now is as good a chance as any to end a 33-year drought.

“The guys want to win a section championship. It hasn’t been done here since 1985,” coach Peterson said. “I think that’s attainable provided we keep getting better. … (Kade) thinks highly of his team and thinks that they can do anything, really.”

“Our team goal is to go to the section championship and win that,” Kade added. “But further on, I want to beat a really good team in the first round of state and open up some eyes, because no one really knows who we are up here.”

But no matter how long Bemidji can extend its season, it won’t be the last hurrah for Kade. On Wednesday, he announced his verbal commitment to play college basketball at Concordia College in Moorhead.

“Probably 10 minutes into the visit, I knew that was the spot for me,” Kade said. “Obviously I want to go in and compete right away. “The experience in fall practice (will help) to see what my role will be. I’ll run with that. Whatever coach wants me to do, I’ll do it. I want to win a (conference) championship, so that’s the goal.”

“We think that it’s going to be a good fit for Kade,” coach Peterson added. “We really like the school and the coaching staff at Concordia. … They have high expectations for their student-athletes, and Kade’s ready for the challenge.”

The vision for Kade was always to keep playing basketball. And because of his vision on the high school hardwood, he’ll soon suit up on a collegiate court.

“He’s a basketball junkie like I’ve never seen,” coach Peterson said. “It’s a dream of his to play basketball as long as he can.”