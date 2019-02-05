BOYS BASKETBALL: Jacks bounce back with 69-63 win

“It was a good way to bounce back,” said Bemidji head coach Travis Peterson. “It was nice to have the opportunity to have another game 24 hours after a loss, and gave us a chance to bounce back.”

The Lumberjacks had a successful night from the charity en route that helped make up for an off night from 3-point land.

“We did not shoot well from the arc tonight but we made up for it at the free-throw line,” Peterson said.

The Jacks led 36-29 at the break and kept the Storm at bay in the second half to bring the home record up to 10-1 on the season.

“We defended better,” Peterson said. “Our defense was better in the half court and also in the full court than last night. In addition to that, I think we just came together as a team and got contributions from a lot of different players.”

Colten Jensen led Bemidji with 21 points and came within one rebound of a double-double, finishing with nine boards for the night. Bieberdorf followed with 19 points and five steals. Jensen shot 8-for-10 from the free-throw line, and Bieberdorf went 9-for-10.

Spencer Konecne tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds in his double-double effort. Kade Peterson added five assists and five rebounds.

Kobe Lee paced Sauk Rapids-Rice with 17 points while Braden Tretter added 16 points.

The Lumberjacks move to 14-2 with the win, and the Storm sink to 3-15.

Bemidji begins a four-game road trip Thursday, Feb. 7, with a 7 p.m. visit to Duluth East. The Jacks will then see Sartell, Thief River Falls and Fergus Falls by the end of the trip.

“I’m hoping for a consistent effort and execution when we take the game to someone else’s court,” coach Peterson said. “We’ve played really well at home so far this season. … But we need to be able to play in other environments with the same consistency.”