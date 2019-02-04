GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks roll Hounds for 67-54 win

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 31, but was rescheduled to Monday due to last week’s extreme cold.

Lindsey Hildenbrand scored a game-high 21 points to lead all scorers. Macy Flatness followed with 16 points while Katie Alto added 12 for the Lumberjacks.

Ashlynne Guenther and Macy Hermanson led the Greyhounds with 11 points apiece while Macey DeRosier tallied 10.

The win improved Bemidji to 12-8 on the season while Duluth East fell to 4-16.

The Lumberjacks will be on the road again Friday, Feb. 8, to face Detroit Lakes for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the Lakers.

Bemidji 67, Duluth East 54

BHS 42 25 -- 67

DE 21 33 -- 54

BEMIDJI (12-8) -- Hildenbrand 21, M. Flatness 16, Alto 12, R. Flatness 6, Nicklason 6, J. Jones 4, R. Jones 2.

DULUTH EAST (4-16) -- Guenther 11, Hermanson 11, DeRosier 10, Callaway 7, Stevens 7, Archibald 4, White 4.