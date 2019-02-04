The visitors from Wisconsin got off to a hot start and didn’t look back. The Spartans’ lead grew to 22 points as the first half came to a close with the scoreboard reading 52-30.

Superior led by as many as 30 points when the score reached 72-42 with about eight minutes to play in the game. The Lumberjacks narrowed the deficit in the closing minutes but still came up short.

“We lacked energy, we lacked focus,” said Bemidji head coach Travis Peterson. “And when you combine those two things, it’s not a very good recipe against a good team.”

Jacob Beberg and Quincy Wilson paced Bemidji with 13 points apiece, while Colten Jensen finished with 12. Beberg’s 11 second-half points were the most by a Lumberjack.

Five Spartans broke double-digits with Xavier Patterson leading the way with 22 points. He was followed by Mason Ackley (14), Ben Rhodes (12), Elijah Owens (11) and Joey Barker (10).

Superior buried nine field goals from beyond the arc, including seven in the first half, to pull away early.

“After the first two minutes, our scouting report was spot on,” Peterson said. “They hit threes and they hit contested threes.”

The loss dropped the Jacks to 13-2 on the season while the Spartans improved to 13-5.

“Superior is a very good team. They play a strong schedule,” Peterson said. “… I think the fortunate thing is we get to play again tomorrow and have a chance to put it behind us. We’ll push the reset button and take it from there.”

The Lumberjacks will play their third game in four days when they return to the BHS Gymnasium Tuesday night for a 7:15 p.m. tilt against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Bemidji will play five games between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, finishing up this week with a rescheduled contest at Duluth East on Thursday, and a trip to Sartell on Saturday.

Monday’s matchup had originally been scheduled for Jan. 31, but was rescheduled due to the extreme cold that forced school to be canceled three straight days last week.

“I just tell them to get to bed early, stay hydrated and get their nutrition,” Peterson said regarding the busy stretch. “It’s not easy. Being a student-athlete, these nights get late. Towards the end of the week we have two long road trips.

“But again, they’re 16-, 17- and 18-year old kids and they’re having the time of their lives. They’ll respond.”

Superior 81, Bemidji 60

SHS 52 29 -- 81

BHS 30 30 -- 60

SUPERIOR (13-5) -- Patterson 22, Ackley 14, Rhodes 12, Owens 11, Barker 10, Severson 7, McClellan 3, Jensen 2.

BEMIDJI (13-2) -- Beberg 13, Wilson 13, Jensen 12, Konecne 7, Bieberdorf 6, Milz 6, Peterson 3.