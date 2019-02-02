Timberwolves fall to first-place Denver

The Timberwolves just had two days off and were badly in need of a victory. Everything was favoring Minnesota, and it just didn’t matter. Denver came into Target Center and beat the Wolves, 107-106.

Luol Deng had a good look at a three-pointer in the game’s final seconds, but his attempt clanked off the iron. The clock expired amid a scramble for a loose ball, and Minnesota dropped another difficult home decision.

The Wolves let another one get away.

Karl-Anthony Towns was tremendous, winning the battle of all-star centers as he and Nikola Jokic went at it all night. Towns tallied 31 points — on 12 for 19 shooting — 12 rebounds and seven assists. It’s fair to wonder if Towns should have gotten the game’s final shot, or at least touched the ball.

The Wolves got a boost in the return of Derrick Rose, who missed the previous three games with an ankle injury.

He played 20 minutes off the bench behind Jerryd Bayless, finishing with eight points and five assists. Bayless scored 15 points in another strong showing, and Deng and Gorgui Dieng each cracked double figures.

But it wasn’t enough. That was thanks to Minnesota’s struggling defense. Minnesota had no answer for the likes of Malik Beasley and Trey Lyles, two non-stars who combined for 41 points.

Backup point guard Monte Morris, starting in Murray’s stead, had 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. It wasn’t a who’s who outplaying the Timberwolves.

It was just another example of a prime chance for Minnesota to score a big win, only to let it slip away late.

The Wolves have played so many games like this at Target Center over the past month and a half, and more have gone against them than not. That matters when you’re fighting for your life in the Western Conference.

The Wolves are now 25-27, good for 11th place and 3.5 games back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot. They won’t get there if they keep dropping games like this.

The Wolves’ offense failed them late, as they mustered just 18 fourth-quarter points. Execution at the end left something to be desired, a common theme this season.

Saturday’s contest was a thriller, a fitting sequel to Game 82 a year ago, in which the Wolves outlasted Denver in overtime to edge out the Nuggets for a playoff spot.

But the directions of the two franchises since then have been drastically different. Denver is searching for the best record in the West this season.

Minnesota is searching for answers.