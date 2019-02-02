MEN'S BASKETBALL: Mustangs race past BSU early

Logan Bader finally broke through for the Beavers (7-13, 4-12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) with a layup after 3 minutes, 42 seconds of action. They clawed back within four -- 16-10 -- on a Zach Baumgartner 3-pointer, but another eight straight from the Mustangs (13-9, 8-8 NSIC) propelled them to a 39-33 edge at the break.

The second half went even more one-sided, as SMSU held Bemidji State scoreless for nearly five minutes and grabbed a 61-43 advantage.

The game was in hand for Southwest Minnesota State from there, and the Beavers got stuck with the 84-62 loss.

Bader put up 12 points to lead BSU, while Baumgartner, Ja Morgan and Derek Thompson all added 10 apiece. Taylor Schafer put in 22 for SMSU alongside 19 from Ryan Bruggeman and 18 from Michael Lee.

Bemidji State is back to the BSU Gymnasium, starting with a 7:30 p.m. meeting against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday, Feb. 8.

SMSU 84, Bemidji State 62

BSU 33 29 -- 62

SMSU 39 45 -- 84

BEMIDJI STATE (7-13, 4-12 NSIC) -- Bader 12, Baumgartner 10, Morgan 10, Thompson 10, Chase 6, Landwehr 6, Anderson 2, Bjorklund 2, Hoffman 2, Longo 2, Hart 0. Totals 23-57, 10-15, 62.

SMSU (13-9, 8-8 NSIC) -- Schafer 22, Bruggeman 19, Lee 18, Hanson 9, Byers 8, Dufault 5, Bartlett 3, Kramer 0, Totusek 0. Totals 30-62, 12-13, 84.