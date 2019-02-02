WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: SMSU slides past Beavers 72-51

The Beavers (5-15, 3-13 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) held close at the half, keeping within a possession at 30-27, but the Mustangs (11-10, 8-8 NSIC) outscored BSU 42-24 from there to pull away.

Bemidji State took a 12-11 lead in the first after two free throws from Maria Appicelli, but SMSU grabbed a 21-18 lead after one. The Beavers then recovered from a 28-20 deficit, using an Emma Rappe layup to finish an ensuing 7-0 spurt, but Southwest Minnesota State carried a three-point edge into the break.

It was all Mustangs from there.

SMSU opened up an 11-point lead with a 10-2 start to the half, ultimately bringing a 54-39 lead into the fourth after an Erin Baxter 3-pointer.

BSU was within 11 when Sydney Zerr hit a layup with 8 minutes, 50 seconds left, but Southwest Minnesota State scored the next 11 during a five-minute stretch to put the game out of reach.

Taylor Bray led Bemidji State with 12 points, while Trinity Myer also hit double figures with 10. Appicelli and Taylor Vold added eight points apiece, as well.

Meleah Reinhart’s 18 points led a barrage of four Mustangs in double figures.

The Beavers are back on their home court at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, when they’ll host Concordia-St. Paul to kick off its final homestand of the season.

SMSU 72, Bemidji State 51

BSU 18 9 12 12 -- 51

SMSU 21 9 24 18 -- 72

BEMIDJI STATE (5-15, 3-13 NSIC) -- Bray 12, Myer 10, Appicelli 8, Vold 8, Bachmann 6, S. Zerr 4, Rappe 3, Gartner 0, Wolhowe 0. Totals 19-61, 9-10, 51.

SMSU (11-10, 8-8 NSIC) -- Reinhart 18, Rodning 16, Baxter 13, Borchers 11, Stelter 7, S. Buysse 3, Hutton 2, Teske 2, Akoi 0, Bonestroo 0, E. Buysse 0, Frank 0. Totals 26-59, 11-14, 72.