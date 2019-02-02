“We were maybe down seven, and I said, ‘We’ve got to have some energy. We’ve got to try something different here,’” Schreiber said. “That’s when we decided maybe we needed a Chaos Unit that goes in. … That group did what it needed to do, not only on the scoreboard -- they cut it from 11 down to four -- but they infused that energy back into our starting group.”

Behind the inspired play of the Chaos Unit, the Lumberjacks fought back and snuck away with a 67-65 win over Sartell-St. Stephen at the BHS Gymnasium.

“It was the whole Chaos team. Our energy was just there,” said junior Jenna Jones, who shared the spotlight alongside her game-changing corps. “It slowly helped our comeback a lot. It brought energy to everyone, (both) on the bench and on the court.”

The Chaos Unit, popularized two seasons ago by Schreiber’s younger role players, made its reappearance Saturday night when Bemidji needed it most. The seven-player group provided a defensive spark through deflections and takeaways, which spurred on the starters once they returned.

“Every single one of them did every single job we asked of them,” Schreiber said. “They know they’re not going to play a ton of minutes, but they know the minutes they play are important. They don’t take that for granted. … They know their role. They do their role really, really well.”

After a lackluster first half sputtered into a 27-all tie by the break, the Sabres (6-13) came out hot and scored the first 10 points of the second half. Facing their largest deficit, the Jacks (11-8) needed a source of life that had been hard to come by.

Enter Chaos.

Jones, Ashley Hofstad, Emma Neubeck, Emily Wade and Taylor Wade checked in shortly after halftime while faced with a double-digit deficit. Jackie Johnson and Jody Pemberton also contributed to the swing as the unit disrupted Sartell’s flow and brought BHS back within reach.

Right away, the reserves made their presence felt as a full-court force. The Sabres coughed up three straight turnovers to make way for a 7-0 Bemidji run, and the Lumberjacks climbed as close as 42-41 on a 3-pointer from Johnson with 10 minutes remaining. The group ultimately handed the starters a 45-41 game to work with, and they did the rest from there.

“(The starters) locked in after that. It was a focus thing,” Schreiber said. “It wasn’t an ability thing, it was a focus thing.”

Rumer Flatness drained a three for a 49-all tie with seven minutes to go, and BHS never trailed again. Later, with 1 minute, 24 seconds remaining, Lindsey Hildenbrand went behind the back and drove in for an and-one layup that gave Bemidji a 65-61 edge.

It was just barely enough, as the Jacks hung on until the final buzzer rang in a 67-65 win.

“I thought our energy at the end was way better than Sartell. I thought we just wanted the win more than they did,” Jones said. “It’s a good win. A good section win.”

Flatness had 17 points to lead Bemidji, while Mackenzie Nicklason added 14 and Hildenbrand 11. The Chaos Unit combined for 13 points -- all during a 2:38 stretch early in the second half.

Gretta Mahowald put up 30 for Sartell-St. Stephen, but her performance was overshadowed from the other sideline.

The Lumberjacks are back to the hardwood at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Duluth East.

“They can take some confidence off of this,” Schreiber said of the win. “Maybe we’ll see that group a little bit more often.”

Bemidji 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 65

SSS 27 38 -- 65

BHS 27 40 -- 67

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN (6-13) -- G. Mahowald 30, Driste 12, Akervik 11, Snoberger 6, E. Mahowald 4, Templin 2.

BEMIDJI (11-8) -- R. Flatness 17, Nicklason 14, Hildenbrand 11, M. Flatness 6, Alto 4, J. Jones 4, Johnson 3, R. Jones 2, Neubeck 2, E. Wade 2, T. Wade 2.