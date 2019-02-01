WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Cougars blow out Bemidji State 95-47

The Cougars (14-7, 9-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) used a 12-0 run to wash away the only lead of the day for BSU, taking a 17-7 edge late in the first. The difference grew into a 24-11 game after one.

USF piled it on in the second, adding a 12-0 spurt for a 42-16 advantage after Kaely Hummel drained a 3-pointer. BSU closed the half with the final seven points -- the last five coming from Sydney Zerr -- but Sioux Falls still led 42-23 at intermission.

Brooklyn Bachmann hit a fast-break layup three minutes into the third quarter to cut the difference to 14, but then the Cougars left Bemidji State in the dust. USF scored 13 of the next 14 points, ultimately going ahead 70-37 after three.

Things didn’t let up in the fourth quarter, either, as Sioux Falls got up by as many as 50 before settling in to the 95-47 win.

The loss is just BSU’s second in its past five games, but it drops the Beavers to 5-14 on the season and 3-12 in Northern Sun play.

Taylor Bray had 13 points to pace Bemidji State, while Zerr added nine. Hummel scored a game-high 22 for the Cougars.

BSU will look to correct course in a meeting with Southwest Minnesota State at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, in Marshall.

Sioux Falls 95, Bemidji State 47

BSU 11 12 14 10 -- 47

USF 24 18 28 25 -- 95

BEMIDJI STATE (5-14, 3-12 NSIC) -- Bray 13, S. Zerr 9, Myer 6, Rappe 5, Vold 5, Bachmann 4, Wolhowe 3, Rezabek 2, Appicelli 0, Gartner 0, Wenner 0, H. Zerr 0. Totals 15-51, 13-17, 47.

SIOUX FALLS (14-7, 9-6 NSIC) -- Hummel 22, Geer 14, Harris 12, Sanders 8, Szymanski 7, Carlson 6, Mulumba 6, Mataloni 5, Slater 5, Dagostino 4, Thramer 4, James 2, Goodhope 0, Saugstad 0. Totals 39-71, 5-11, 95.