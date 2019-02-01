He dropped his phone and started to cry as his parents rushed to his side to congratulate him. It was a little surprising to see Towns flash so much emotion, but that moment was a release for the Timberwolves’ franchise cornerstone.

“I meant what I said. I didn’t care if I made it. That wasn’t my focus. My focus was on the team,” Towns said. “But when you hear your name and stuff, you go through the experiences that got you to this moment. And I damn sure had a lot.”

This has been the “most challenging year” of Towns’ life. He has lost friends, from the surprising death of Mac Miller to the loss of a high school friend this week. He also broke up with his girlfriend.

And then there was the on-the-court stuff. Towns was an all-star last season for the first time, earned All-NBA honors and helped the Timberwolves’ snap a 14-year playoff drought. It should have been the most positive season of the young big’s career. Instead, it was filled with doubt.

The Jimmy Butler fiasco led many to believe that Towns was “soft,” that he didn’t do everything necessary to win. Towns says he plays the game for the respect of his peers, but he’s essentially had to earn it all over again in the wake of Hurricane Butler.

That’s a lot for a young player to endure, and Towns has rarely mentioned any of it. Yet when Towns saw his name flash across the screen on TNT and his all-star selection was assured, every emotion came flooding through.

“It’s been a trying year,” he said. “When you hold everything in for so long, and you have that moment that’s just kind of rewarding how much you’ve done in your life and how much you’ve went through, to come out on the other side and be looked at like that is a huge honor, a humbling experience.”

Towns’ second all-star selection symbolizes his growing status in the league. It’s clear coaches view him as one of the league’s top talents.

Despite the early season drama with Butler, the subsequent firing of coach Tom Thibodeau and the rash of injuries that have plagued the team, Minnesota is still in the Western Conference playoff race. The Wolves have rallied around their young center and his impressive play on both ends of the floor.

He’s grown as a leader and attempted to evolve in all aspects of his game. Towns is an improving defender and is working on getting better at little things such as not showing up officials after what he considers bad calls.

“A lot of things could’ve went sideways, in my personal life, in work, but I stayed true to myself,” Towns said. “I stayed to who I was, and I didn’t lose myself at all, in all of it, so I looked myself in the mirror the other day.

“I was telling my teammates, just to see how much I’ve matured going through everything I’ve been through, seeing how different I am from my rookie year to now. Things that seemed special are not that special. Things that seemed negative are positives. It’s just a different mindset.”

Interim coach Ryan Saunders noted there are times when people have to keep their emotions under control. But Thursday was not one of them.

“I think in a lot of the moments, you become more real when you are able to show that and people are able to see you as a person, too, not just an athlete out there playing basketball,” Saunders said. “They see how things make you feel and how certain situations might make you feel, so it was awesome.”