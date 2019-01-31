And for the second straight season, he’s the team’s one all-star. Towns was named one of the Western Conference all-star reserves Thursday, Jan. 31, an honor chosen by the league’s coaches. The all-star game will be held Feb. 17 in Charlotte. Teams will be determined by a draft featuring team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and LeBron James of the Lakers.

The selection is Towns’ second in as many seasons, and interim coach Ryan Saunders and Towns’ teammates believe it’s deserved.

“He’s been doing the things he needs to do for our team, he’s been helping us so many different ways,” forward Taj Gibson said of Towns’ impending selection Thursday afternoon. “And it’ll be a good thing to see, because I know he wants to be an all-star really bad.”

Saunders said Towns is “transcendent” given his ability to score inside and out.

The 23-year-old center is averaging 22.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists with a .601 true shooting percentage. He’s one of two NBA players to average 22 points, 12 rebounds and three assists with a 60 percent true shooting percentage, joining Antetokounmpo. And Towns is doing that while consistently facing double teams.

“He’s a big part of our team, a big, big part,” Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins said. “He’s been dominating all season long, putting up the numbers. He’s been unstoppable. He gets double-teamed, tripled-teamed every game. I feel like he definitely deserves to be (an all-star).”

Despite all the drama surrounding the Wolves this season, from Jimmy Butler’s trade to Philadelphia to coach Tom Thibodeau’s firing to a rash of injuries, Minnesota is still in the thick of the playoff rotation, and Towns is the main reason why. He has amplified his stellar offensive game while developing on defense. Saunders said Towns is growing defensively and getting better at protecting the rim. The 1.9 blocks and 0.9 steals Towns is averaging would be career highs.

Wolves guard Derrick Rose finished third in voting among Western Conference guards. The former league MVP was edged out by Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Steph Curry. But Rose was not selected by coaches to be an all-star reserve. Neither was Butler, but he is a candidate to replace Indiana’s Victor Oladipo, who was named to the team but won’t be able to play because he’s out for the season with a right knee injury.

Also not selected was Wiggins, which was not a surprise. Despite his max contract, Wiggins still isn’t in the conversation among players who should receive that level of acknowledgement. Wiggins hopes to change that in the near future.

“I’m motivated to do it,” Wiggins said. “I’ve just got to work, get better, clean up some stuff and stay consistent.”

What exactly does Wiggins feel he needs to improve?

“I feel like everything needs to go up,” Wiggins said. “Everything.”