“It’s challenging. It might stress you out a little bit because it might feel like you’re not getting what you need to get done,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “But at the same time, you can’t control everything. … You adapt and you make good of what you’ve been dealt, and that’s how we have to look at it.”

The Beavers won’t have it easy this week, as they’re pitted against some of the top scoring threats in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, the Beavers (6-12, 3-11 NSIC) will be in Sioux Falls, S.D., to play the Cougars (14-6, 9-5 NSIC) and their dynamic duo of Trevon Evans and Drew Guebert. Evans currently scores 23 points per game, third in the NSIC, while Guebert is seventh at 19.8 points per game.

Once they finish up against USF, Ryan Bruggeman and Southwest Minnesota State (11-9, 6-8 NSIC) await at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, in Marshall. Bruggeman’s 24.6 points per game leads the Northern Sun and is seventh in the nation.

“(Sioux Falls) has two senior scorers that are two of the best in the league,” Boschee said. “Both dynamic shooters, scorers, playmakers. … “They’re really good at what they do. And then Southwest State has had the MVP of the league. Another dynamic guard. He just deserves so much respect. He creates so much offense for everybody else.”

But even with its short week of practice, Bemidji State knows its job for the weekend.

“We can’t let them score a crazy amount of points, dish out a crazy amount of assists. (We must) have active hands, knowing who’s who on the scouting report,” sophomore Jacob Hoffman said. “For our guards, it’s just about staying ready and knowing… as much as you can about the opposing guards. For us, it’s staying locked in, staying focused and just doing what’s got to be done for us to win.”

BSU will hope to continue its recent stretch of returning to the win column, where two straight weekend splits have stopped a nine-game losing streak.

“It certainly makes the team feel better by getting a couple wins these last weekends,” Boschee said. “We’re continuing to try to improve some of the areas where we’re weak. Defensively, we’re still a work in progress.”

The players have bought in as the results have started to come.

“Two weeks ago, we were just looking at getting into the win column again and getting on the winning side, positive side of things,” Hoffman said. “Once you start winning, you’ve got to pick and see what things we were doing when we were winning. … Everyone on the team is hungry, and everyone wants to get better. Everyone buys in to what coach says.”

So despite its mid-week shuffle, the Beavers are going into the weekend with expectations and without excuses.

“Regardless of if we have practice or not, we’ve talked enough about the things we have to correct for us to win,” Hoffman said. “If we stay focused on those small things mentally and then go into the game mentally strong and believe… I think we’re going to be in a good spot for this weekend.”