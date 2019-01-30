Towns, Wolves sink Grizzlies at OT buzzer

Towns had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Jerryd Bayless scored 19 points and handed out a career-high 12 assists for Minnesota.

Andrew Wiggins, who scored 12 points for the Wolves, missed a 21-foot jumper with three seconds remaining in overtime. Towns grabbed the rebound on the wing and got off his game-winning shot just before time expired.

Mike Conley scored 26 points and Marc Gasol added 19 for the Grizzlies, who have lost 10 of their past 11 games. Kyle Anderson added 14 points for Memphis, and Ivan Rabb had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Bayless had two shots to give the Wolves the lead in the closing seconds of regulation, finally missing a 20-foot jumper from the wing to send the game into overtime.

Taj Gibson, Gorgui Dieng and Anthony Tolliver each scored 10 points for the Timberwolves, who ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 6-5 under interim head coach Ryan Saunders, who took after Tom Thibodeau was fired earlier this month.

The Wolves held a 24-16 lead after one quarter despite having Towns on the floor for just three minutes because of two quick fouls. Conley was 3 of 4 from the field in the opening quarter, scoring eight points, with the rest of the Grizzlies going 3 of 15.

After trailing by as many as 17 points in the second quarter, the Grizzlies closed out the first half on a 26-9 run to tie the score 44-44 going into halftime. Towns was scoreless in the first half, just the ninth time in his career he did not score in any half.

Overall, Memphis guard Justin Holiday went 0-for-10 from the field in 23 minutes, while Grizzlies rookie center Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out in 22 minutes of action. Jackson scored nine points.

Bayless, who has received more playing time under Saunders, recorded his first double-double since November 2015.