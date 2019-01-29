In the early part of Andrew Wiggins’ career, the answer has usually been “no.” The former No. 1 overall draft pick often has appeared to be indifferent when it comes to crashing the glass or grabbing loose balls.

That had to change. So since Saunders took over as the Timberwolves’ interim coach, he has had “a number of conversations” with Wiggins about rebounding. And over Saunders’ first 10 games, Wiggins is averaging seven rebounds a game. That’s a significant jump for a guy who has never averaged more than 4.6 rebounds in a season.

Wiggins said Saunders told him to make rebounding a focus, and Wiggins has “been in there trying to do what he asks.”

A couple more rebounds a game may not seem like much, but to Saunders it signifies a first step for Wiggins. It shows that the young wing is trying to be more aggressive and do things other than score.

“I’m just trying to do more, because I feel like I’ve kind of been streaky this year with everything I’ve done.” Wiggins said. “I’m just trying to stay more consistent and grab rebounds, do whatever I can to help the team.”

There are those who believe Wiggins isn’t capable -- or at least doesn’t care enough -- to do the little things necessary to help a team win. Don’t count Saunders among them.

“I believe in Andrew. I always have, and I’ll continue to,” Saunders said. “There’s something there.”

Saunders knows Wiggins can make a more consistent impact on the game by defending and rebounding at a higher level, but he thinks that is true for a lot of young players, and is confident he can help Wiggins become a more complete player.

He noted he’s known Wiggins since the 23-year-old was a teenager. That’s rare. It’s because of that familiarity that Saunders seems to believe he can reach Wiggins.

“Just being around him, you learn what can work for certain guys,” Saunders said. “No two people are the same in terms of how you might want to get something out of them when it comes to players. You have to handle people differently. I have some things with Andrew that we can talk about, things that I think work well, and things I think might not work as well.”

Maybe, just maybe, Saunders is starting to make progress with Wiggins. The fact that Wiggins wants to be more consistent in all aspects is progress. Wiggins said he continues to remind himself to do things like crash the glass in an effort to make that a habit.

Karl-Anthony Towns said Wiggins is “just trying to find ways to win.”

“The guy is a competitor,” Towns said. “We all told him how much we need him, and he’s going out there and doing everything he can to give us a chance to win. Rebounding great recently, scoring the ball amazing and playing with confidence. All-around, his confidence is at an all-time high.”

BRIEFLY

The Timberwolves reportedly are planning to sign point guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract. Canaan has played for four different teams since entering the league in 2013. He was waived by Phoenix in November.

The Wolves are in need of backcourt help with point guards Derrick Rose -- who is questionable for their Wednesday, Jan. 30, game against Memphis -- Tyus Jones and Jeff Teague all out with injuries. Currently, Jerry Bayless is the team’s starting point guard, with two-way player Jared Terrell serving as the team’s only backup.