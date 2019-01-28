The Lumberjacks fell victim to a cold shooting night in Alexandria, resulting in a 72-52 loss.

“We actually played really well in terms of our execution on offense, our patience on offense. We were a lot more willing to make the extra pass,” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said. “It doesn’t show on the scoreboard because, obviously, we lost by 20, but… we took better shots because we used our offense better.”

Monday’s game was also a good test for Bemidji to see where it stood against the Cardinals -- Section 8AAA’s powerhouse and a top-10 team in the state.

“We kind of went into this game going, ‘Win, lose or daw, we want to learn something about Alex so that (we’re ready) when we go into playoffs,” Schreiber said of a potential postseason rematch. “We got out there and got a feel for what playing one of the best teams in the state feels like. For the most part, outside of (a few) runs, I thought we played pretty darn well against them.”

The Jacks (10-8) kept pace early on through Mackenzie Nicklason, who put in a pair of 3-pointers to give Bemidji a 9-8 edge. But the Cardinals (14-3) started to build a lead from there, going up 22-14 on a layup from Kaye Paschka midway through the half.

Alexandria broke away soon after with a 9-0 run, good for a 35-19 advantage, and the commanding difference held at 43-29 by halftime.

The BHS defense struggled to string stops together, but the offense did just enough to keep the Jacks on the fringe of striking distance. That changed in the second half, though, as the Bemidji offense went cold.

The Cards ran off another 9-0 spurt -- a Paschka layup making for a 20-point game and then an Ella Grove 3-pointer making for a 57-34 score. Alex picked up its largest lead at 63-37 soon after, and the 26-point difference was only beat by a late 70-43 score when Grove drained another three.

“We shot really, really bad in the second half,” Schreiber said. “I feel like we got better looks in the second half, we just could not get a shot to go.”

Emma Neubeck headlined a late Lumberjack rally in the closing minutes, but the game was decided by then in the 72-52 final.

Nicklason paced BHS with a team-high 11 points, while Lindsey Hildenbrand followed with 10. Five Cardinals finished in double figures, led by Mia McGrane’s 16 and Grove’s 13.

“If we can follow the system that we have in place, we can hang with that style of team,” Schreiber said.

Bemidji will be back on the hardwood at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, against Duluth East in Duluth.

Alexandria 72, Bemidji 52

BHS 29 23 -- 52

AAHS 43 29 -- 72

BEMIDJI (10-8) -- Nicklason 11, Hildenbrand 10, R. Flatness 9, Alto 6, M. Flatness 6, Neubeck 4, Hofstad 2, J. Jones 2, R. Jones 2.

ALEXANDRIA (14-3) -- McGrane 16, Grove 13, Duwenhoegger 12, Jones 10, Paschka 10, Strand 5, Hoelscher 4, Lamb 2.