Jerryd Bayless signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia in 2016 but because of injuries played in just 42 games over the next two seasons until becoming the afterthought of the Jimmy Butler trade. Many wondered if he’d play a single game in Minnesota.

But a laundry list of injuries to Wolves’ rotation players have thrust Deng and Bayless into critical roles as the Timberwolves try to stay within striking distance of a Western Conference playoff spot. Deng has played double-digit minute loads in each of the past four games; Bayless is the Wolves’ starting point guard, averaging 38 minutes a game in weekend losses to the Utah Jazz.

It’s a rare chance for the veterans to be back at the center of the action, and both are taking advantage.

Bayless is shooting 44 percent from 3-point range over his past six games, averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 assists. Over his past four games, Deng is averaging eight points on 61 percent shooting and grabbing 3.8 rebounds a game.

“They’ve stepped up and they’re really great vets,” rookie guard Josh Okogie said. “They’ve proven themselves in their careers and they’ve showed that they’re not done on the court.”

That was the assumption — that both were “done.” That’s the label players get when they fall out of rotations. Perception becomes reality, and it’s hard for players to change it.

“It was such a situation where I can’t fight opinions,” Deng said. “When you’re a basketball player, the only way you can win an argument is just by playing. You guys had the pen and paper; you’re always going to win that fight. So for me, when I get the opportunity, I’ve just got to perform. That’s my answer, really.”

Bayless scored 19 points in Sunday’s loss to Utah, the first time he’d done so since March 2016. Deng scored 15 in the same game, the 33-year-old wing’s highest scoring output since February of 2017.

Both are proving they have something left in the tank.

“I’m not 40, I’m 30, so I’m not that old,” Bayless said. “I’m ready. I’ve been ready. I’ve just been waiting for the opportunity. This league is interesting when it comes to a situation like this: flip of a switch and you’ve just got to be ready when it comes.”

That’s an aphorism used daily by players and coaches in all sports, but it’s easier said than done. You can’t mimic the intensity of games with any amount of workouts or practice reps. Yet Deng and Bayless have seized their opportunities after extended time on the bench.

Bayless said he’s been playing 1 one 1 with the younger players, and Deng has put ample time into improving his outside shot in an attempt to evolve along with the changing league.

“They’re setting the best example for young guys,” Wolves interim coach Ryan Saunders said, “whether it be our team or anybody just watching our team in terms of staying ready when called upon.”

Deng had plenty of such examples early in his pro career, back when he was receiving regular, heavy loads of playing time.

“You’ve always got to stay ready and stay positive; you just never know,” Deng said. “It’s such a long season, and when you’re not playing, it’s all right to be frustrated, but you can’t let that affect your work ethic and your attitude toward your teammates. Once you do that, it sets you back even further.”

Even early in his career, Deng said, he knew the guys on the end of the bench were working just as hard as he was. Okogie noted that no player would be on an NBA roster if he could play, a notion Bayless and Deng are re-enforcing with each performance.

“It’s been a tough couple years for me, realistically,” Bayless said. “This is the first time I’ve played in a long time, really got a chance to play. I’m thankful for that, and hopefully it stays.”