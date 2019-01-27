Mitchell nets 29 as Jazz top Timberwolves

Ricky Rubio added 18 points and eight assists and Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 points and three blocks. Seven different players scored in double figures for Utah, which beat the Timberwolves for the second time in three days. The Jazz shot 46 of 86 (53.5 percent) from the field.

Andrew Wiggins scored 35 points to lead Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and Jerryd Bayless chipped in 19 for the Timberwolves.

Utah scored on five straight possessions to take a 16-7 lead in the first quarter. Joe Ingles kick-started the run by hitting a 3-pointer and making three free throws on back-to-back possessions.

Minnesota chipped away at the deficit by getting to the paint. Towns scored three inside baskets over a three-minute span and cut Utah's lead to one. Then the Timberwolves tied it at 22-22 on Gorgui Dieng's 3-pointer. Jae Crowder answered with a 3-pointer a minute later to put the Jazz back in front.

Utah led through much of the second quarter after Rubio helped the Jazz create some breathing room. He scored three baskets and assisted on three others to push Utah's lead to 41-34.

The Jazz led 53-44 after a pair of free throws from Mitchell when Minnesota lit it up from the perimeter to erase the deficit. Jerryd Bayless capitalized on defensive mistakes by Utah and hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final seconds before halftime. Josh Okogie added another 3-pointer early in the third quarter to tie it at 53-53.

It foreshadowed the barrage of 3-pointers that the Timberwolves unleashed during the third quarter. Minnesota scored seven baskets from long range in the quarter. The final one from Luol Deng gave the Timberwolves a 79-78 lead with 3:10 left.

Utah kept pace behind a scoring outburst from Mitchell. He made five straight baskets in the third quarter after going 2-for-12 in the first half. Mitchell put the Jazz back in front with a 3-point play that also sparked an 11-2 run. Kyle Korver buried a 3-pointer to cap the run and give Utah a 93-85 lead early in the final quarter.

Rubio buried a midrange jumper, then took a steal in for a layup on back-to-back possessions to extend the Jazz lead to 103-92 with 7:59 remaining.