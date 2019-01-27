Covington has missed 12 straight games with a bone bruise on his right knee; Jones has missed six straight with a left ankle sprain; Teague has missed four straight with left foot soreness; and Rose has missed two straight with right ankle soreness.

Wolves’ interim coach Ryan Saunders said Rose is “improving,” and it sounds like he may return to action soon. Jones and Covington are “ramping things up” in their recovery process.

Covington didn’t travel in the team’s recent three-game road trip, so Saunders wasn’t sure of the exact logistics of his rehab process, but he said the All-NBA defender has recently done more work on the stationary bike.

Saunders said Jones “does a little bit more” each day, noting the wolves “feel good about him” and his recovery.

With so many players injured, Saunders has been forced to dip into his bench for reserves and try different lineup combinations. He said he’s had to adjust his game plan accordingly based on who’s available.

“You have to tweak on the fly,” Saunders said. “And you tweak at shootarounds, too. And you see things that you feel might work against a certain team, but then you realize you have certain personnel, too, so you want to play to their strengths. So that’s been a primary focus.”

Sleep in

The Timberwolves again skipped morning shootaround Sunday, as they did prior to last Sunday’s game against Phoenix.

That rarely, if ever, happened under Tom Thibodeau. There’s a reason for that. Each Sunday game was a 6 p.m. tipoff, an hour earlier than usual. Saunders doesn’t like to hold shootarounds prior to those games.

“It’s something, philosophy-wise, I believe in rest, too,” he said. “And a lot of times 6 p.m. games, guys, you throw off their timing if you come in and shoot, and then you have one less hour, basically to be home. So that’s just something I’m going with at the moment. But I go at lot of feel, so everything is subject to change.”