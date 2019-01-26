MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU starts cold in 83-66 loss

The Marauders (9-11, 6-8 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) broke off the opening 18-3 spurt within seven minutes, during which Bemidji State (6-12, 3-11 NSIC) only had a Max Bjorklund and-one layup to show for it.

The Beavers came back within eight at 21-13 when Derek Thompson flushed a dunk and Ja Morgan followed with a jumper, but BSU went into the half trailing 38-28.

Shortly after the break, a jump shot from Morgan cut the difference to seven at 40-33, but Bemidji State couldn’t pull any closer for the final 18 minutes, 49 seconds of the night.

U-Mary used a 7-0 spurt to open up a 20-point game at 70-50, and though the Beavers made a late run at things, the game was out of reach in the 83-66 loss.

Morgan finished with 22 points and six assists to pace BSU, while Bjorklund also hit double figures with 15 points. Matthew Kreklow led four Marauders in double-digits with 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting.

Bemidji State will return to the road at 7:30 p.m. for a game against Sioux Falls on Friday, Feb. 1, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Minot State 83, Bemidji State 66

BSU 28 38 -- 66

U-M 38 45 -- 83

BEMIDJI STATE (6-12, 3-11 NSIC) -- Morgan 22, Bjorklund 15, Hoffman 8, Thompson 8, Baumgartner 5, Landwehr 5, Longo 3, Anderson 0, Bader 0, Chase 0, Hart 0. Totals 22-55, 17-23, 66.

U-MARY (9-11, 6-8 NSIC) -- Kreklow 27, Austin III 17, Engg 12, White 11, Kubank 7, Carr 3, Kaiser 3, Brown 2, Hellebust 1, Turner 0. Totals 28-58, 20-25, 83.