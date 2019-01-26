The Beavers (5-13, 3-11 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) picked up their third win in four games, Saturday’s marking the first true road win for BSU since topping Minot State on Jan. 20, 2017, and just the second of the Chelsea DeVille era.

The win went through Trinity Myer and Brooklyn Bachmann, who totaled a combined 39 points on the day. The duo started with 13 points in the first quarter, handing Bemidji State a 16-14 edge after one.

The Marauders (11-6, 9-5 NSIC) worked back into a four-point lead in the second quarter. Sydney Zerr sunk a 3-pointer that marked the start of a late 8-0 Beaver run, but U-Mary closed the half with a 6-0 spurt to retain a 34-32 lead.

The Marauders fended off BSU for most of the third quarter and held onto its slim advantage, but Bemidji State finally broke through when Bachmann put in back-to-back layups for a 45-44 edge. Taylor Vold and Maria Appicelli added late baskets for a 51-49 BSU lead through three.

Emma Rappe generated lasting separation in the fourth, as she put in a pair of threes and a layup for a personal 8-0 run that catapulted the Beavers ahead 60-51.

U-Mary came within six down the stretch, but Bemidji State’s 7-for-11 mark from the free-throw line over the final three minutes was enough to ice away the 77-66 victory.

Myer netted another new career high -- this time with 20 points -- alongside 19 from Bachmann. Bray added another 11, while Rappe finished with 10 and Zerr nine.

Gabbie Bohl and Cassie Askvig each finished with 15 to pace the Marauders.

Bemidji State will look to continue its surge when it faces Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bemidji State 77, U-Mary 66

BSU 16 16 19 26 -- 77

U-M 14 20 15 17 -- 66

BEMIDJI STATE (5-13, 3-11 NSIC) -- Myer 20, Bachmann 19, Bray 11, Rappe 10, S. Zerr 9, Vold 3, Wolhowe 3, Appicelli 2, Gartner 0. Totals 27-46, 18-28, 77.

U-MARY (11-6, 9-5 NSIC) -- Askvig 15, Bohl 15, Williams 11, Hearn 6, Schneider 6, Dvorak 5, Jossart 5, Gillette 3, Bartek 0, Heidlebaugh 0. Totals 25-55, 11-13, 66.