“They hung in there for the first half, for sure, but second half, I think our depth got to them again,” Bemidji head coach Travis Peterson said. “It seems like we find a way in every game to get (a giant) run, and usually that’s the difference.”

The lopsided stretch on Saturday was an 18-0 spurt in the second half, turning a six-point game into a 58-34 blowout. Silas Hess sparked the run, first hitting an and-one layup and then finding Colten Jensen and Ben Hess with crafty assists in transition.

“You can’t get on runs if you don’t play defense. That’s what we did today in the second half,” Silas Hess said. “A lot of it is grinding on the defensive end. We made some stops, and then we pushed the floor.”

Although the finish was one-sided, the Lakers (8-7) actually stuck around for the majority of the afternoon. BHS (12-1) shot ahead 8-0 within three minutes, but DL snuck back into a 12-11 edge -- their lone lead of the day.

Cole Milz put the Lumberjacks back in the lead with 11 points in a three-minute stretch, during which deep 3-pointer of his had Bemidji up 24-15. Detroit Lakes still kept pace, closing within two on a Max Gunderson jumper, but BHS brought a 36-29 advantage into the locker room.

The halftime buzzer closed a fiery first half full of physicality and high emotions, but the Jacks made sure to keep their focus through it.

“The coaches always preach to us to stay composed in those moments, and focus on what you can control,” Silas Hess said. “I thought we did a really good job of that. … We all just agreed in that second half that we needed to focus on what we could control, and it paid off.”

The Lakers closed within two possessions at 40-34 on a Gunderson layup two minutes into the second half. But Silas Hess scored next with his tough and-one finish, vaulting Bemidji to another signature surge.

“We just wear teams down. They only played about seven guys today, maybe eight,” Peterson said. “We were rolling in 11 guys and had fresh legs out there a lot. … We bring a lot of energy. We make teams uncomfortable, I think, with our defense, and that tends to take teams out of their offense.”

Detroit Lakes went 8 minutes, 32 seconds without a point in the second half during Bemidji’s 18-0 run. And soon after the Lakers finally ended the skid, the Lumberjacks ran off another nine straight for a 67-39 lead.

“Those runs, they usually come with some transition baskets,” Peterson said. “A lot of times, there are two or three or four of those in a row. That’s where your runs usually come. It usually starts with defense and ends with a layup on the other end.”

The victory was in hand from there, and James LaValley put in two late free throws to finalize the 71-44 win.

“I thought the boys had a little a chip on their shoulder from the way our season ended last year against DL on our court,” Peterson said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back from last year’s squad that had a little bitter taste in their mouth. It was nice to see them get the momentum early in that second half and then just really put it away.”

Milz put up 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting to lead all scorers, while Ryan Bieberdorf also hit double figures with 11. Spencer Konecne added nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. For DL, Gabe Hanninen had a team-high 11 points.

“We’re in a good spot right now. Obviously we need to keep going up,” Silas Hess said. “I think as a team, we’re still hungry. We know we haven’t done anything yet. Our record, 12-1, doesn’t do anything for us once it comes to sections. We just need to keep going up until we get there and keep competing at a high level.”

Bemidji will next take on Duluth East at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in Duluth.

Bemidji 71, Detroit Lakes 44

DL 29 15 -- 44

BHS 36 35 -- 71

DETROIT LAKES (8-7) -- Hanninen 11, Bettcher 8, Kerzman 8, Cihak 7, Gunderson 5, Noll 3, Stearns 2.

BEMIDJI (12-1) -- Milz 17, Bieberdorf 11, Konecne 9, Beberg 8, Jensen 6, Snell 4, Wilson 4, B. Hess 3, S. Hess 3, Hogquist 2, LaValley 2, K. Peterson 2.