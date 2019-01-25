WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Minot State outduels BSU in 2OT marathon

BSU (4-13, 2-11 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) trailed 69-65 with 49 seconds remaining in the first overtime, but Trinity Myer hit a pair of tough layups for the tie at 69-all, which brought on another five minutes of free basketball.

It was all for naught, though, as MiSU (8-11, 3-10 NSIC) scored the first seven points of double overtime -- made possible by two misses and two turnovers from the Bemidji State offense.

BSU couldn’t catch up from there, and the 12-point loss overshadowed a back-and-forth battle throughout the first 45 minutes.

Bemidji State allowed Minot State to run off nine straight points in the first quarter, resulting in a 16-11 deficit after one. But BSU returned the favor with seven straight to start the second quarter -- highlighted by Myer hitting a 3-pointer for the tie and Taylor Bray adding a bucket from the lane for an 18-16 lead.

BSU was kept off the scoreboard for the final 4 minutes, 15 seconds of the half, however, opening the door for MiSU to score six straight and jump back into a 27-24 lead by the break.

Bemidji State took its largest lead in the third quarter as Sydney Zerr drained a three to put BSU ahead 33-29, but Minot State regained its footing for a 45-44 edge entering the fourth.

In the final frame of regulation alone, the two teams swapped nine lead changes and settled into three ties, the last of which came at 60-all and forced overtime.

And after a 9-9 deadlock for the next five minutes, Minot State vaulted ahead through a lopsided 17-5 finish for the 86-74 win.

Myer and Brooklyn Bachman shared the team lead with 13 points each, while Maria Appicelli added 11 off the bench. Mariah Payne netted 18 to pace MiSU.

The loss snaps a modest two-game winning streak for Bemidji State, but they’ll try to return to the win column at 3:30 p.m. today against U-Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

Minot State 86, Bemidji State 74 (2OT)

BSU 11 13 20 16 9 5 -- 74

MiSU 16 11 18 15 9 17 -- 86

BEMIDJI STATE (4-13, 2-11 NSIC) -- Bachmann 13, Myer 13, Appicelli 11, Vold 8, S. Zerr 8, Bray 7, Wolhowe 6, Rappe 5, Gartner 3. Totals 26-63, 10-14, 74.

MINOT STATE (8-11, 3-10 NSIC) -- Payne 18, Wald 15, Delsman 13, Clements 12, Molina 10, Counts 8, Hildenbrand 6, Wilkinson 4, Rizzari 0, Strand 0. Totals 29-72, 23-28, 86.