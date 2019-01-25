MEN'S BASKETBALL: Thompson powers Bemidji State to 93-82 win

BSU (6-11, 3-10 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) grabbed a 58-44 lead five minutes into the second half. But after 10 minutes of a steady climb from Minot State (8-14, 3-10 NSIC), David Akibo hit a jumper to trim the difference within two at 77-75.

The visiting Beavers didn’t stick around for much longer.

Following a Max Bjorklund layup, Thompson scored five straight as part of an ensuing 8-0 run, which soon after turned into an insurmountable double-digit advantage.

The finish backed up a solid start for Bemidji State, as they worked out to a 26-16 first-half lead on a Ja Morgan jumper. BSU led by as many as 13 in the first half, eventually taking a 42-34 advantage into the locker room.

Bemidji State added a 7-0 run early in the second half to go ahead 14, but MiSU made nine straight shots, making for the two-point game with five minutes remaining. Thompson and BSU stole the show from there, though, claiming the 93-82 win for their second victory in three games.

Thompson’s 28 points trailed only 30 from Akibo. Elsewhere for Bemidji State, Morgan finished with 16 points and eight assists, while Jacob Hoffman had 16 points alongside Bjorklund’s 11.

BSU finished 34-for-55 (61.8 percent) from the field, its second best shooting night of the season, while connecting on 11 of 21 threes.

Bemidji State will aim for another win at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, against U-Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

Bemidji State 93, Minot State 82

BSU 42 51 -- 93

MiSU 34 48 -- 82

BEMIDJI STATE (6-11, 3-10 NSIC) -- Thompson 28, Morgan 16, Hoffman 16, Bjorklund 11, Longo 8, Baumgartner 6, Bader 4, Landwehr 4, Chase 0. Totals 34-55, 14-15, 93.

MINOT STATE (8-14, 3-10 NSIC) -- Akibo 30, Beisch 14, White 13, Dwyer 9, Cody 9, Jeffries 7, Cucovic 0. Totals 33-63, 6-11, 82.