BOYS BASKETBALL: Lumberjacks blow out Prowlers 78-42

“We needed to take care of business, not have a letdown,” Bemidji head coach Travis Peterson said. “If you’re playing a team that’s not as skilled, the end result needs to be what you would expect, and it was. I thought that we stayed disciplined and took what they gave us.”

The Jacks (11-1) didn’t waste any time in that regard. Within 2 minutes, 11 seconds, they had a double-digit edge at 11-1 through a long jumper from Jacob Beberg. Not long after, a Beberg 3-pointer stretched the lead to 18-4.

“When we run the court, that’s when we do the best,” the senior guard said. “Just run up and down the court, (force) turnovers, steal the ball, pass it, score.”

The formula continued to work in the first half, as Colten Jensen ran off 10 straight points for BHS midway through the frame. Jensen’s streak only ended when Nick Snell put in a transition layup, but Bemidji still expanded the run into an 18-0 spurt for a 38-9 advantage.

“A couple things that we needed to do better than we have done lately is get a quick start and take care of the ball,” Peterson said. “We did a better job of that tonight. It was definitely something we needed to see.”

The Lumberjacks carried a 49-17 lead into halftime, and the Prowlers (3-11) never threatened to steal control after the break.

Spencer Konecne made sure of it by flushing back-to-back transition dunks, the second on an alley oop pass from Kade Peterson.

“It’s a lot better (to be in a groove), especially when the crowd gets into it and everyone’s cheering,” Beberg said. “Then your whole team’s into it. It’s awesome.”

Konecne added two more dunks by the end of the night, which helped bring home the 78-42 win. More than just a victory, though, it capped a satisfying Senior Night for Bemidji’s seven seniors.

“It was awesome, especially being able to play with all our seniors a lot,” Beberg said. “We’ve been playing ever since we were little. Coach Travis even coached us back with the Bombers (in youth basketball), back in the old days. It was awesome playing with the whole team.”

Jensen put up 20 points to lead BHS, while Beberg followed with 15 and Konecne added 14. Storm Manning had 14 points to pace Thief River Falls.

“We got (our seniors) a lot of minutes tonight on Senior Night,” coach Peterson said. “Then we ran our junior group together. There’s not much let off, no matter who we put out there. We’re deep, and it’s nice to see that when fresh legs come, our offensive production picks up and our defensive production does, as well.”

The Jacks will hope to keep things rolling when they host Detroit Lakes at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 78, Thief River Falls 42

TRF 17 25 -- 42

BHS 49 29 -- 78

THIEF RIVER FALLS (3-11) -- Manning 14, Aune 6, Lingen 6, Hoglo 5, Perkovich 5, Johnson 2, Trinciate 2, Zutz 2.

BEMIDJI (11-1) -- Jensen 20, Beberg 15, Konecne 14, Bieberdorf 5, Milz 5, Snell 5, B. Hess 4, Peterson 4, Burley 2, Hogquist 2, Wilson 2.