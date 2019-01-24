MEN’S BASKETBALL: Morgan pioneering BSU offense

The junior transfer has taken point during his first season in a Beaver uniform, where he’s ascended to the summit of the league ranks in assists. His 6.1 assists per game leads the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and is tied for 15th nationally, according to ncaa.com.

And, on top of that, Mogan is also scoring 10.1 points per game.

“(I’m) just seeing my options,” he said. “If there’s a lane, I go take it. But if I see somebody open in the corner or wherever they’re at, (I’ve) got to hit them.”

His teammates have taken notice.

“Whenever I have a lot of points, he has a lot of assists,” sophomore Jacob Hoffman said. “He’s a major asset for us. … We’re really looking for him to create and find us, and we all know that he’s going to find us. And if none of us are open, we all trust him to go up and finish it himself.”

Morgan dropped a season-high 11 dimes on Friday, Jan. 18 -- also mixing in 12 points -- to lead BSU (5-11, 2-10 NSIC) to its first victory in 10 games. He played 34 minutes against Upper Iowa in the win, consistent with his typical high usage throughout the season.

“He has the ball in his hands quite a bit for us,” Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee said. “He sees the floor really well, can penetrate and has really good vision -- all really good characteristics for your point guard.”

Next up for Morgan and the Beavers is a North Dakota road trip to play Minot State and U-Mary. The weekend kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, against MiSU (8-13, 3-9 NSIC) in Minot, N.D., and closes at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, against U-Mary (7-11, 4-8 NSIC) in Bismarck, N.D.

“It’s very important just to get some wins on our record,” Morgan said. “Staying focused, being prepared. (We) can’t take these teams for granted. Just got to work hard and be ready.”

And while BSU has struggled with consistently putting together a full, 40-minute game this year, Boschee said limiting turnovers is an important step in the right direction.

“The big thing for us still is just taking care of (the ball),” he said. “Turnovers are usually a big part of when we get into some of our funks. The turnover doesn’t just affect us. It usually gives the other team a really, really good look. … It’s usually what gets us in trouble.”

As a result, Morgan’s facilitating is at even more of a premium. He’s taking his role and running with it -- on both ends of the court.

“Without my teammates, I wouldn’t get the assists. So them hitting their shots, being ready to hit them, that’s (allowed me to be successful),” he said. “(I’m) just sticking to the game plan, staying focused. Worry about getting stops and then letting the offense take care of it after that.”