WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Wins lifted weight off BSU's shoulders

“They’re obviously very excited,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said of her team. “Saturday, it was cool to see them celebrating, and they earned it. We’re not a team who is used to winning, so I don’t care if they celebrate like that every single game and act like it is the Super Bowl. It’s something that’s important to us. Until we’re used to winning, I won’t tell them to act like they’ve been there before.”

Bemidji State found a recipe for success that made way for two wins after an 0-10 NSIC start.

“I think we had a lot more confidence after winning the first game Friday,” freshman Claire Wolhowe said. “That carried over to Saturday, just having a lot of energy and confidence in our shots.”

But even in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, the Beavers kept steady in search of a turnaround.

“They come to work every day,” DeVille said. “They haven’t come to practices or shootarounds feeling sorry for themselves. I wouldn’t know (by) their mood that we just lost 12 in a row. Coming to practice, they just come to work. Same thing on Monday. They just come to work.”

The win over Upper Iowa on Friday, Jan. 18, snapped a 28-game conference losing streak, longest in program history. But now BSU has aspirations of continuing to flip things in the other direction.

Bemidji State gets a crack at Minot State (7-11, 2-10 NSIC) on Friday, Jan. 25, where a win would mark three straight conference victories for the first time since Feb. 20-27, 2007. If they double down with another win over U-Mary (10-5, 8-4 NSIC) on Saturday, Jan. 26, four straight conference wins would be a first since Feb. 7-14, 1992, and a first in the Division II era.

Despite all the hypotheticals, though, DeVille still knows there’s a job to do.

“You don’t have some of those haunting numbers on you still, but we’re still only a two-win team right now,” she said. “That’s nothing to be super proud of, but it is something to build off of. Just going in and understanding that you can compete with anybody and you have to show up for everybody, and not always play at the level of your competition.”

However, the sweep can be a stepping stone moving forward, even if it was just two games.

“I think it gives us a better idea of what we can do, because we can compete with a lot of teams,” Wolhowe said. “It just gives us an incentive just to keep playing well.”

The weekend begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Minot, N.D., against the Beavers of MiSU, and it wraps up at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bismarck, N.D., against the Marauders.

“We have to play Bemidji State basketball,” DeVille said, “and I think we’re finally figuring out what that could look like and who we can be.”