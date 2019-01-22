GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji thumped by Thunderhawks

The Lumberjacks trailed 33-17 at halftime but played a much stronger second half. However, the Thunderhawks comfortably held on for the 20-point win.

The loss dropped Bemidji to 10-7 for the year, while Grand Rapids improved to 12-5.

The Lumberjacks will continue its long road trip Monday, Jan. 28, with a 7:15 p.m. matchup at Alexandria. The Cardinals currently lead Section 8-3A with a 12-2 mark.

Grand Rapids 73, Bemidji 53

BHS 17 36 -- 53

GR 33 40 -- 73

BEMIDJI (10-7) -- R. Flatness 22, Alto 19, Hildenbrand 6, M. Flatness 2, Hofstad 2, T. Wade 2.

GRAND RAPIDS (12-5) -- DeMars 17, Mea. Beighley 14, Blaine 14, Roberts 12, Hamling 10, Wochnick 4, McKinney 2.