BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS edges Willmar on last-minute shot

Quincy Wilson splashed a 3-pointer with 51 seconds to go, handing the visitors a 54-53 lead they would never relinquish. The Lumberjacks led by as many as 13 points, and the Cardinals by as much as 10 in a back-and-forth game that went down to the wire.

Wilson finished with a team-leading 18 points, including four 3-pointers, in the win. Spencer Konecne posted a double-double by netting 17 points and pulling down 17 rebounds.

Drey Dirksen paced all scorers with his game-high 21 points in the loss for Willmar.

Bemidji improved to 10-1 on the season with the victory, while the Cardinals fell to 6-8.

The Lumberjacks will next host Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 59, Willmar 56

BHS 35 24 -- 59

WIL 29 27 -- 56

BEMIDJI (10-1) -- Wilson 18, Konecne 17, Jensen 8, Bieberdorf 5, K. Peterson 4, B. Hess 3, S. Hess 2, Snell 2.

WILLMAR (6-8) -- Dirksen 21, Roelofs 13, Evans 12, Mohamed 4, Slette 4, Weidemann 2.