    BOYS BASKETBALL: BHS edges Willmar on last-minute shot

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Jan 22, 2019 at 10:30 p.m.
    Bemidji's Quincy Wilson puts up a jump shot over Willmar's Hamza Mohamed during Tuesday's game at Willmar High School. (Joe Brown / Forum News Service)1 / 3
    Bemidji's Spencer Konecne goes up to defend a shot from Willmar's Drey Dirksen during Tuesday's game at Willmar High School. (Joe Brown / Forum News Service)2 / 3
    Bemidji's Jacob Beberg makes a baseline pass during the first half of Tuesday's game against Willmar at Willmar High School. (Joe Brown / Forum News Service)3 / 3

    WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team got back in the win column Tuesday night, edging Willmar 59-56 in a road contest.

    Quincy Wilson splashed a 3-pointer with 51 seconds to go, handing the visitors a 54-53 lead they would never relinquish. The Lumberjacks led by as many as 13 points, and the Cardinals by as much as 10 in a back-and-forth game that went down to the wire.

    Wilson finished with a team-leading 18 points, including four 3-pointers, in the win. Spencer Konecne posted a double-double by netting 17 points and pulling down 17 rebounds.

    Drey Dirksen paced all scorers with his game-high 21 points in the loss for Willmar.

    Bemidji improved to 10-1 on the season with the victory, while the Cardinals fell to 6-8.

    The Lumberjacks will next host Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the BHS Gymnasium.

    Bemidji 59, Willmar 56

    BHS 35 24 -- 59

    WIL 29 27 -- 56

    BEMIDJI (10-1) -- Wilson 18, Konecne 17, Jensen 8, Bieberdorf 5, K. Peterson 4, B. Hess 3, S. Hess 2, Snell 2.

    WILLMAR (6-8) -- Dirksen 21, Roelofs 13, Evans 12, Mohamed 4, Slette 4, Weidemann 2.

