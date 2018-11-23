“The bulk of our team does come from that sophomore class,” she said. “And there’s three significant players right now in the freshman class that have been seeing time. There’s eight kids right there that see significant minutes, and they’re all underclassmen.”

Of BSU’s 15-player roster, five are sophomores and seven are freshmen. Meanwhile, the three upperclassmen -- junior Erica Gartner and seniors Emma Rappe and Haley Zerr -- come in with the most experience under their belt, and DeVille hopes to channel that this season.

“The roles of the three upperclassmen are significant, as well,” she said, “on and off the court.”

Rappe, a captain alongside Gartner this year, knows that such a young team will need leaders to lean on.

“I feel like I have a bigger leadership role this year,” Rappe said. “I have to be a big influence on the team and try to be the person that the younger girls can look up to.”

The result so far is a 2-1 start to the season, still with one more game to play before the conference schedule begins. Part of BSU’s success has come from a more up-tempo offense that creates more chances for scorers.

“We wanted to give our kids more opportunities to see success downhill,” DeVille said. “We’ll still have some similar offenses of last year. We just wanted to give our kids a little more freedom offensively to be able to score in transition, as well.”

In three games so far, the Beavers have scored 74 points per game. It’s a far cry from the team’s 54.9 average in 2017-18, a season in which they went 4-23 and finished on a 17-game losing streak. Sophomore guard Maria Appicelli and Rappe have played integral roles in that improvement, scoring 19 and 12.3 points per game, respectively, so far this year.

“(Our offense) is a good opportunity for us to really spread the court and to get our (posts) positioned down low into a spot where they can be successful this year,” Rappe said. “It gives our guards a lot of opportunity to work on the outside and get their shots up, too.”

Sophomore Brooklyn Bachmann returns as Bemidji State’s leading offensive weapon from a year ago. In 2017-18, she led the team in points (12.5 per game), rebounds (5.1), assists (2.1), steals (1.1) and minutes (29.6). A broken finger has limited Bachmann in the early goings this season, but she figures to fit in as an integral piece hailing from a sophomore class that also includes point guard Sydney Zerr and forwards Taylor Bray and Gabby DuBois.

“The younger girls bring a lot of energy to the court that we haven’t had in years past,” Rappe said of the freshmen and sophomores. “I really look forward to having that energy on the floor, in the locker room, and I think it’ll be really good going forward in the season. … I really think we’re on a path to doing better already.”

The Beavers will host Wisconsin-Superior at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, to close out the nonconference portion of their schedule. They will then tip off on Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, against Minnesota Crookston at the BSU Gymnasium.

And while there isn’t a specific benchmark to measure a successful campaign, DeVille will know it when she sees it.

“I don’t have a number to pinpoint success,” she said. “I think last year, we didn’t compete all game, every game. That was frustrating. This year, I expect to compete in more games, to pull out more wins. I’ll define success a little differently, but I definitely want to be a more competitive team than we were last year.”