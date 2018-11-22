Then Denver adjusted. Over the first 24 minutes, the Nuggets largely covered Towns with just one defender in the post. Coach Tom Thibodeau knew a change was coming. At the break, he told Towns to prepare for Denver double-teaming Minnesota’s all-star center.

And that’s exactly what happened. Though the Wolves knew what was coming, they couldn’t adapt to it. Their offense in the third quarter was stymied. Minnesota scored just 18 points on 26 percent shooting. The team committed seven turnovers in the quarter — four of which belonged to Towns — as Denver flipped a six-point halftime deficit into an 11-point advantage.

“They went to the double team,” Thibodeau said. “That was a problem.”

It shouldn’t be. Towns is in his fourth NBA season, and the all-star has been a dominant offensive force for the bulk of that time. Extra defensive attention isn’t anything new to him. Yet it continues to give him problems.

In the five games since Minnesota traded Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia, Towns has committed 28 turnovers — 5.6 per game. For the season, Towns is averaging 3.7 turnovers a game. His previous career high was 2.6.

Thibodeau said “it should be easy offense” for Minnesota when opponents double team Towns. When a defense dedicates two players to cover one, someone on offense should get an open shot.

“When the second defender comes, part of the responsibility of being a primary scorer is getting off the ball quick, hitting the first open man,” Thibodeau said. “And when we do that, the offense is easy. You want two on the ball. … So the responsibility of those players is to make the right play, and we’ve got to do better.”

Towns seems to understand that. He was adamant he knew the double was coming Wednesday, adding he’s “just trying to make plays.” It seems as though he has hesitated at times when doubled, which has led him into trouble.

“I was getting ready to look for the pass,” Towns said. “I just wasn’t doing what I needed to do.”

Maybe there’s more his teammates can do to help him. Robert Covington said spacing is key when the opponent doubles the post. He said whoever’s man is going to double Towns has to make himself available as an easy outlet.

Covington said the high man at the top of the play has to flash to the weak side, and someone has to cut to open the weak side up. That activity and spacing should give Towns more options for where to go with the ball.

“Just got to read,” Covington said, “and we’ve got to react.”