And with a last-second swish, Cuascut shot the Cowboys into a 73-72 win in the Jay McCormick Classic in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday.

Cuascut’s heroics capped a back-and-forth finish between UPR-Bayamon (3-0) and BSU (3-1), where the lead changed hands six times in the final two minutes.

Bemidji State had the ball, ahead 70-69 with 31.8 seconds remaining, but the Beavers committed their 24th turnover of the day to hand possession back to the Cowboys. Luis Gonzalez converted with a layup, though Jacob McNallan responded by sinking two free throws with six seconds left and regaining BSU’s edge at 72-71.

But Cuascut then nailed the game-winner, handing Bemidji State its first loss of the season.

Derek Thompson led the Beavers with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Jacob Hoffman netted 16. Nine of those Hoffman points came early on, as he hit three straight 3-pointers to give BSU an early edge in the first half.

Puerto Rico-Bayamon stormed ahead to a 35-24 lead on a 14-2 run. However, Bemidji State kept within 37-33 at halftime through a 9-0 spurt of its own, six of which came from McNallan.

Logan Bader sunk a three with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining to put the Beavers ahead 63-57, but it marked BSU’s last make from the field.

Cuascut’s final basket gave him a dozen points on the night, while Jesus Marquez had 25 and Gonzalez 17. For BSU, McNallan finished with 13 points, while Max Bjorklund had 10 off the bench.

Bemidji State will return home to kick off Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play against Minnesota Crookston, starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, from the BSU Gymnasium.

PUERTO RICO-BAYAMON 73, BEMIDJI STATE 72

PR-B 37 36 -- 73

BSU 33 39 -- 72

PUERTO RICO-BAYAMON (3-0) -- Marquez 25, Gonzalez 17, Cuascut 12, Curbelo Jr. 11, Pastrano 5, Ortiz 3, Negron 0, Ortiz 0, Rivera 0. Totals 25-62, 13-17, 73.

BEMIDJI STATE (3-1) -- Thompson 22, Hoffman 16, McNallan 13, Bjorklund 10, Bader 9, Morgan 2, Anderson 0, Baumgartner 0, Longo 0. Totals 26-53, 15-18, 72.