Jordan Murphy stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the Golden Gophers (4-0), who used a big advantage in rebounding and second-chance points to overcome poor shooting. Dupree McBrayer added 15 points, and Amir Coffey netted 11.

Three players scored in double figures for the Broncos (0-4), led by guard Tahj Eaddy with 20 points. Forward Keshawn Justice hit for 12 off the bench, and Josip Vrankic contributed 11 points before fouling out.

Santa Clara made Minnesota work hard for most of the game before the Gophers used their superiority in the lane to pull away. The Broncos trailed just 38-36 with 15:25 left in the game after Josh Martin canned a 3-pointer.

Justice drained a 3-pointer at the 11:31 mark to forge a 46-46 tie, but the Gophers finally took command by scoring seven unanswered points. Freshman Daniel Oturu's three-point play with 9:07 remaining made it a 53-46 game.

Martin's foul shot with 4:34 left drew Santa Clara within 62-57, but Minnesota sealed the game with 12 consecutive points over a 2:41 span. Murphy's free throw 1:50 before the final buzzer upped the Gophers' lead to a game-high 74-57, and Minnesota coasted to the finish line.

The Gophers hit just 35.8 percent from the field but dominated the Broncos 49-33 on the boards, outscoring them 17-1 on second chance points. Minnesota won despite missing 14 of 37 free-throw attempts. Santa Clara was just 5 of 9 from the foul line.

Santa Clara used an 8-1 spurt to grab a 26-19 advantage on Eaddy's lane jumper with 8:32 left in the half. However, Minnesota erupted with a 14-3 run to take a 33-29 lead into the locker room. Kalscheur's 3-pointer with 2:09 on the clock produced the final points of the period.