WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: BSU dashed in 67-61 setback

Appicelli set a new career high with 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early drought and a late Viking flash -- both of which buried BSU.

Bemidji State (2-1) needed nearly nine minutes to knock down a shot, as they started 0-for-10 from the field before a Gabby DuBois bucket inside. Erica Gartner added a 3-pointer, but the Beavers trailed 19-9 after one quarter.

BSU kicked into gear for a 26-23 deficit at the half, which flipped into a 34-33 lead midway through the third on an Appicelli three. But Dierra Diegel answered right back with a triple of her own, and VCSU (3-4) never trailed again.

The Beavers stuck around at 46-44 by the end of the third. And with three minutes left in the fourth, Appicelli sank a pair of free throws to make for a 54-53 game. But it was as close as they’d come, as Valley City State rattled off the next six points and kept control to guide home the 67-61 final.

Alongside Appicelli’s game-high 23, Taylor Bray scored nine points for Bemidji State on 4-for-6 shooting, while Sydney Zerr added eight and Brooklyn Bachmann seven. Diegel paced four double-digit scorers for the Vikings, netting a team-high 18.

Bemidji State will close out its nonconference slate when it hosts Wisconsin-Superior at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, at the BSU Gymnasium.

Valley City State 67, Bemidji State 61

BSU 9 14 21 17 -- 61

VCSU 19 7 20 21 -- 67

BEMIDJI STATE (2-1) -- Appicelli 23, Bray 9, S. Zerr 8, Bachmann 7, DuBois 6, Gartner 3, Rappe 3, Wolhowe 2, Myer 0. Totals 21-56, 16-24, 61.

VALLEY CITY STATE (3-4) -- Diegel 18, Vandal 13, Huber 10, Schlecht 10, Williams 9, Schafer 5, Martin 2, Bentz 0, Swenson 0. Totals 21-55, 20-24, 67.