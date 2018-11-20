MEN’S BASKETBALL: BSU survives to reel in 74-69 victory

The Beavers (3-0) shot out in the first half, scoring a dozen straight to go ahead 18-5 before building a 16-point lead at 34-18 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Jacob McNallan. But the turnovers started to pile up on BSU against a disruptive full-court press. Bemidji State turned the ball over 17 times in the first half, allowing the Sailfish (1-4) to pull within 36-28 at halftime.

It got worse before it got better, as PBA tied it at 41-41 four minutes into the second half, then jumped ahead 56-49 with 11 minutes to go. But after 23 turnovers in the first 30 minutes, 35 seconds of game time, the Beavers committed zero over the final 9:25.

It opened the door for an 8-0 run and 60-59 edge after a pair of Derek Thompson free throws. The lead flip flopped four more times, but BSU went ahead for good on a Logan Bader putback with five minutes remaining.

Bemidji State denied a game-tying three attempt with three seconds left, then tacked on two last-second free throws for the 74-69 win.

Bader led the Beavers with 21 points, while McNallan notched his first-ever double-double with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Zach Baumgartner (13 points), Thompson (11) and Ja Morgan (10) also hit double figures, with Morgan dishing out nine assists, as well.

BSU will finish up the Jay McCormick Classic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, against Puerto Rico-Bayamon.

Bemidji State 74, Palm Beach Atlantic 69

BSU 36 38 -- 74

PBA 28 41 -- 69

BEMIDJI STATE (3-0) -- Bader 21, Baumgartner 13, Thompson 11, McNallan 10, Morgan 10, Longo 5, Anderson 2, Hoffman 2, Bjorklund 0, Landwehr 0. Totals 27-50, 11-14, 74.

PALM BEACH ATLANTIC (1-4) -- Jasmin 18, Jackson 11, Carpinello 9, Warthen 9, Johnson 6, Moemeka 6, Wilson 5, Barber 3, Stones 2, Edwards 0, Neely 0. Totals 25-67, 10-18, 69.