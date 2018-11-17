MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers win easy after first-half heat

The only thing in jeopardy during the rout was the record book, as the Beavers blitzed the LumberJacks and threatened several long-standing program bests in the first half.

“I think we’re great at scoring the ball,” sophomore Derek Thompson said. “We’ve got great shooters. Jacob (Hoffman) is a great shooter, Ja (Morgan) can really get to the rim and pass it. We share the ball, and we love to play together. That makes us so dangerous on offense.”

Thompson shattered his personal career high of 20 points, netting 27 by game’s end on 12-for-14 shooting. Meanwhile, Morgan’s seven halftime assists were on pace to break the school record of 13, while Hoffman’s six 3-pointers put him within reach of the BSU-best mark of nine -- which he tied on Monday, Nov. 12.

And adding to it, Bemidji State torched the nets as a team by shooting 22-for-31 (71 percent) from the field, on par to break the single-game record of 68.5 percent.

“You really want to get off to a good start. You want to establish your identity early on,” Beavers head coach Mike Boschee said. “We had a good intent to get the ball inside first, and we had a good intent defensively to try to get stops. All in all, a pretty good start to the game.”

BSU (2-0) cooled off in the second half while starters rested and substitutes rolled in, which came as a result of its lightning start.

Bemidji State (2-0) stormed ahead early, using a 23-0 run to jump ahead 31-7 after 10 minutes of play. Thompson hit 13 points by the end of the surge, and Morgan found him twice as part of his seven assists by the break.

Northland (1-2) split the scoring for the rest of the opening period -- 27-27 -- but the Beavers had a 58-34 advantage to work with.

“Defensively, there was more of an intent to get stops. That helped us get out and run,” Boschee said. “Offensively, I thought we shared the ball really well. There wasn’t any selfishness. We knew where we had our advantages. Things come easy when you’re a team that’s rooting for each other.”

The second half was more or less a formality, but Bemidji State still dictated the day. BSU only outscored the LumberJacks by two, but it didn’t take away from the 26-point victory.

“We were hoping to beat them by quite a bit,” Thompson said. “I think our defense has gotten a lot better, and it translates over to offense. It makes everyone want to play together, and it just makes a better team.”

Zach Baumgartner put the exclamation point on the win, slicing and soaring through two defenders for a two-handed slam and the Beavers’ final bucket of the night.

“This team could be really good offensively,” Boschee said. “We’re not where we need to be yet, but we’re getting there. Defensively, we still have a lot of work to do. A lot more discipline has to be built into what we’re doing. I’m sure we’ll get there eventually.”

Thompson’s 27 points led all scorers, while Hoffman finished with 18 behind his six threes in the first half. Logan Bader (13) and Baumgartner (10) also hit double-digits, and Morgan tallied eight assists in all. As a team, BSU shot 37-for-59 (62.7 percent) from the field and 12-for-23 (52.2 percent) from deep.

The Beavers will migrate to a warmer climate when they take part in the Palm Beach Atlantic Classic, starting with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off against the host Sailfish on Tuesday, Nov. 20, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Bemidji State 95, Northland 69

NC 34 35 -- 69

BSU 58 37 -- 95

NORTHLAND (1-2) -- Galland 24, Arqueros 11, Larry Jr. 11, Britten 6, Houle 6, Mickow 6, Carter 3, Farrell 2, Decker 0, Moe 0, Blomberg 0, Taylor 0, Peres 0, Nelson 0. Totals 26-64, 7-9, 69.

BEMIDJI STATE (2-0) -- Thompson 27, Hoffman 18, Bader 13, Baumgartner 10, Longo 9, Morgan 7, McNallan 6, Anderson 5, Bieniek 0, Chase 0, Hart 0. Totals 37-59, 9-16, 95.