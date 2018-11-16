Search
    Timberwolves maintain balance, blast Blazers

    By Field Level Media Today at 9:38 p.m.
    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) in the first half at Target Center on Friday, Nov. 16. Jesse Johnson / USA TODAY Sports1 / 2
    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket and shoots the ball in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center on Friday, Nov. 16. Jesse Johnson / USA TODAY Sports2 / 2

    MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins led six Minnesota Timberwolves in double figures with 23 points in a 114-96 romp past the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, Nov., 16.

    Derrick Rose scored 17 points, Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 each, Jeff Teague had 13 and Taj Gibson contributed 12 for the Timberwolves, who won their third straight game and avenged a 111-81 defeat at Portland on Nov. 4.

    Minnesota shot .500 from the field, including 12 for 28 (.429) on 3-point attempts.

    CJ McCollum scored 18 points, Damian Lillard added 16 and Jusuf Nurkic contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers, who have lost two in a row. Portland made only 8 of 29 shots from 3-point range and had 18 turnovers.

    Covington scored 11 points to help Minnesota to a 55-43 halftime edge. Nurkic had 13 points for the Blazers, who were 3-for-13 from 3-point range and committed 13 turnovers in the first half.

    McCollum scored on consecutive driving layups to get Portland within 62-56 early in the third quarter. The Timberwolves answered with a 9-2 spurt to increase the lead to 71-58. They hiked it to 79-62 late in the quarter and settled for an 83-67 advantage heading into the final quarter.

    The Wolves put it away with a 9-0 run to go ahead 102-78 with six minutes remaining. The Blazers got no closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

    Minnesota jumped to a 14-7 lead, increasing it to 29-21 after one quarter.

    It was 51-37 after a Covington 3-pointer late in the second quarter. Minnesota's advantage was 12 points at the half.

