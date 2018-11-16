BASKETBALL: Flatness inks commitment to BSU

Flatness put pen to paper and signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday at BHS, inking her commitment to play for the Bemidji State women’s basketball team after verbally committing in January.

“It definitely feels more official. I’m even more excited now than I was in January,” Flatness said. “I feel so honored to be able to represent Bemidji, not only in high school but also in college.”

Lumberjacks head coach Steve Schreiber said the signing was a big deal for Flatness, but also for her hometown community.

“These high school girls are huge role models to the younger girls in our community,” he said. “For them to be able to watch (Flatness) play her whole career here, and then go to a school right next door, that’s awesome. And to be able to keep your talent at home is something I really admire in a college, as well.”

Flatness is a mainstay at BSU’s home games, where she said she studies the play to prep for her turn on court.

“I go to the games and check out, OK, this is where I need to get from where I’m at now,” she said. “(The coaches) have all been super positive. Just what I need to work on, what to look forward to.”

Flatness has averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as a Lumberjack despite missing nearly all of her junior year due to injury. She hasn’t played a full game in nearly two years, but Schreiber said that makes Friday’s signing all the more impressive.

“She played really well in the years before that,” he said. “(The BSU coaches) had a great view of her coming up. I have no doubt that she would’ve been even stronger last year, and I know she’s working really hard to come back stronger this year. From what they had seen, they already knew she was ready to go. I expect her to be really successful there.”

And Schreiber isn’t surprised to see Flatness’ accomplishments after witnessing all the behind-the-scenes work that came before Friday’s NLI signing.

“She’s just a great athlete. And she’s a great athlete because of her work ethic, which I admire even more,” Schreiber said. “There are a lot of people that are born with natural talent who never become college athletes. She’s got some natural talent, but she also has that really good work ethic. Put those two together, and that’s why she’s going to play at a high level.”

Now with her senior season of high school basketball on the horizon, Flatness is more than ready to return to the hardwood -- for this year as a Lumberjack, then four more as a Beaver across town.

“I’m so excited. It’s been so long,” she said. “Every time I get to go on the floor, I just feel so thankful. There’s even more motivation this year.”

And was there ever a better team for her than the hometown Beavers?

“No, this has been the perfect fit,” Flatness said. “When I walked on campus, I knew.”