D-III player apologizes for vicious hit that went viral

Platt, a junior starting guard who led the Falcons with 16 points in their 84-75 loss to Nichols on Tuesday night, added in his Instagram post, "I know these words cannot undo my wrongdoings. In the future I promise to make better choices."

Fitchburg State, a Division III school, indefinitely suspended Platt and banned him from campus on Wednesday.

Both of the schools are in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference, which rescinded the player of the week award Platt won this week.

Late in a loss to Nichols College, Fitchburg State's Kewan Platt hit Nate Tenaglia with a right elbow. He has been suspended indefinitely and banned from campus. https://t.co/51qbaTl5oJ pic.twitter.com/BgUBu7Y4wP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2018

The incident, which quickly went viral when video was posted online, occurred with less than three minutes to play, as Nate Tenaglia of Nichols made a 3-point basket. With Tenaglia lining up to shoot, Platt jogged in his direction, took a peek over his shoulder to see if the baseline referee was watching and then delivered a ferocious blow with his right elbow to the face of Tenaglia.

The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night’s home basketball game. The player involved has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, effective immediately. — Fitchburg State (@Fitchburg_State) November 14, 2018

The sideline referee, however, did see the play, and whistled Platt for the foul. Platt was removed from the game at that point and did not return.

Tenaglia briefly left the game to be examined for a possible concussion before returning to finish the contest between Massachusetts schools.