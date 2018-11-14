The win improves UK to 2-1, while UND is also 2-1 with its first loss of the year. It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools and also now gives Kentucky a victory against teams from all 50 states.

Sophomore PJ Washington topped Kentucky with 25 points. The 6-foot-8 power forward made 9-of-13 shots, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

Joining Washington in double figures were Tyler Herro with 18. The freshman had made only 4-of-17 shots to start his Kentucky career before making 7-of-12 on Wednesday night.

Freshmen Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson added 12 points each and Reid Travis had 11. Johnson also had 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

As a team, UK made 53.2 percent of its shots. The Wildcats also won the rebounding battle 45-15 and had 15 assists to 13 turnovers.

Conner Avants led North Dakota with 14 points. Filip Rebraca added 13. As a team, the Fighting Hawks shots 39.6 percent and had 20 turnovers versus eight assists.

Kentucky put the game away early by using a 34-12 run to close the first half to turn a 13-12 deficit into a 46-25 halftime advantage.

UK outscored UND 50-33 in the second half to account for the final 38-point margin.

The Wildcats were led in scoring in the first half by Washington with 10 points. Herro had nine, Quickley had eight and Johnson had six. UK shots 52 percent and outrebounded North Dakota 20-13.

Kentucky returns to action Sunday night at home against VMI. North Dakota hosts Minnesota-Morris on Saturday.