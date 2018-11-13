“I trust our kids. They’re too young to really worry too much yet,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We’ve been training all year to not be tentative on our offensive end to go make some plays. They don’t play tense.”

The Beavers delivered in the clutch, closing on a 7-0 run behind Maria Appicelli and Trinity Myer for a feel-good 78-71 win at the BSU Gymnasium.

“Knowing that they’re a good team, we have to step up to the challenge,” Appicelli said. “It’s really good to know that we can close out games when they’re close and know that we can pressure them when we have to, that we can finish it out.”

Appicelli started the final surge by backing down into the post and hitting a contested turnaround off the glass. The Comets (2-3) charged to the other end but missed a 3-pointer, and Appicelli was fouled on the rebound.

She sunk both, and Myer hauled in defensive rebounds on two more Mayville State threes within the final 25 seconds. Myer sunk three of four attempts from the charity stripe to add the finishing touches, sealing the win for Bemidji State (2-0).

“They play so hard. We won’t play many teams that work as hard as they do,” DeVille said of the Comets. “I love playing these guys. You’re going to see everything. You’re going to see the most fight. I trusted somebody was going to step up, but it’s definitely a nerve-wracking game when it’s that close.”

The game hung in the balance all night long -- as no team led by more than seven -- even after a strong start from Emma Rappe. The senior forward netted eight points off the bench in the final four minutes of the first quarter, but the Comets still came out with a 20-18 lead.

Rappe stayed hot in the second, sinking a three and a jumper for a 28-25 edge. The Beavers worked out to a six-point advantage when Myer hustled for a steal on the defensive end and then hit Shea Oman for an and-one layup on a fastbreak the other way.

Mayville State stuck it out and hung within 39-38 by halftime, then shot out with a 49-44 lead midway through the third after a Nicole Bunting 3-pointer. But Sydney Zerr netted seven points in an ensuing 11-1 run, and BSU took a 55-53 lead into the fourth.

Claire Blascziek knocked down two threes for the Comets, making for a 64-62 lead, but the Beavers always found timely answers.

“They hit those back-to-back threes and I took a quick timeout. I said, ‘Fine, there’s their run. It’s dead. It’s over,’ just to get a sense of calm and cool within us,” DeVille said. “It was just, ‘Hey, one possession here or there, get a stop. And here’s what we’re doing offensively. Go make a play.’”

Appicelli and Zerr combined to help give Bemidji State back the lead, though it leveled out again at 71-71 on a defensive lapse that allowed for an easy Mayville State layup. But BSU buckled down and forced five straight Comet misses from then on, grabbing the defense board each time and walking out as 78-71 victors.

“It’s a really good feeling, especially beating Mayville. They’re such a good team,” Appicelli said. “It’s awesome to know that we’ve won two in a row now, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Rappe finished with a game-high 15 points, while Appicelli and Zerr each added 14 and Taylor Bray 10. For Mayville State, Blascziek led the bunch with 14 points.

The Beavers will next be on the road for a 6 p.m. showdown with Valley City State on Tuesday, Nov. 20, in Valley City, N.D.

Bemidji State 78, Mayville State 71

MSU 20 18 15 18 -- 71

BSU 18 21 16 23 -- 78

MAYVILLE STATE (2-3) -- Blascziek 14, Ertl 12, Hale 12, Bunting 9, Heurung 8, Shamp 6, Skillingstad 5, Arp 3, Anderson 2, Elfering 0, Foster 0. Totals 26-69, 9-16, 71.

BEMIDJI STATE (2-0) -- Rappe 15, Appicelli 14, Zerr 14, Bray 10, Gartner 7, Oman 6, Myer 5, Wolhowe 5, DuBois 2, Bachmann 0. Totals 26-56, 18-30, 78.