Bemidji State sophomore Brooklyn Bachmann reads to a group of third graders at Northern Elementary School on Friday afternoon. Bachman and a few other BSU women’s basketball players and coaches read to students to kick off the “Read to the Final Four” competition. The Minneapolis Final Four Local Organizing committee and the NCAA started the reading initiative to promote reading for young people. Starting with online tracking of minutes read by students this fall through December, the top 68 schools will be put into a bracket in January and whittled down to a winning school and individuals, who will receive prizes during Final Four week in April, 2019.