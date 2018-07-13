Las Vegas Aces zip past Lynx

Tamera Young scored 13 points, Carolyn Swords added 11 points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Kelsey Plum finished with 11 points as the Aces (10-12) won for the fifth time in six games. The victory kept Las Vegas 1 1/2 games behind Connecticut (11-10), a 91-87 winner over Phoenix earlier Friday night, in the battle for eighth place and the final WNBA playoff spot.

Lindsay Whalen led Minnesota (12-9) with 22 points, including hitting all three 3-point attempts. Seimone Augustus scored 14 points, Maya Moore finished with 12 points and five steals and Temi Fagbenle (10) also scored in double figures for the Lynx, who lost for just the third time in 12 games. Sylvia Fowles grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.

The Lynx, who held Wilson to just 10 points in an 88-73 victory over the Aces on June 24 in Las Vegas, kept the top pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft to just three points while taking a 26-25 first-quarter lead as forward Cecilia Zandalasini, who had six points off the bench, banked in a rebound at the buzzer to put Minnesota in front.

The Lynx built a five-point lead, 37-32, after a pair of free throws by Whalen midway through the second quarter, but Las Vegas, behind 3-pointers by McBride and Plum, went on a 17-6 run over the next five minutes en route to a 49-46 halftime advantage.

The Aces extended their lead to 70-62 early in the fourth quarter on a jumper by Young. The Lynx got as close as 81-77 on a basket by Whalen with 1:01 left, but Wilson and Swords both scored on layups down the stretch to put the game away.