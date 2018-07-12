Timberwolves could add some pieces in free agency

They re-signed Derrick Rose, drafted two rookies in Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop who could help as early this season, and added veteran stretch forward Anthony Tolliver.

Those moves addressed depth and defense, two of the Wolves' biggest offseason needs.

The Wolves are out of salary cap space; that's no secret. But with only 12 players under contract, they still have three roster spots to fill.

It makes sense for Minnesota to again leave its 15th spot open heading into the season for flexibility, much like it did last season. But the other two spots almost certainly will be filled by players signing for minimum contracts.

What are the Wolves' options?

Here's a look at who could potentially fill out Minnesota's roster: