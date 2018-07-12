Timberwolves could add some pieces in free agency
ST. PAUL—Barring a big and unexpected move, the Timberwolves' 2018-19 cast of players appears to be largely set.
While the cap-strapped Wolves have made no splashy moves, there is reason to believe they have improved the roster.
They re-signed Derrick Rose, drafted two rookies in Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop who could help as early this season, and added veteran stretch forward Anthony Tolliver.
Those moves addressed depth and defense, two of the Wolves' biggest offseason needs.
The Wolves are out of salary cap space; that's no secret. But with only 12 players under contract, they still have three roster spots to fill.
It makes sense for Minnesota to again leave its 15th spot open heading into the season for flexibility, much like it did last season. But the other two spots almost certainly will be filled by players signing for minimum contracts.
What are the Wolves' options?
Here's a look at who could potentially fill out Minnesota's roster:
- Cole Aldrich: Minnesota could bring back the veteran center to resume his role as a good locker-room presence, and maybe find a few more minutes for him when a matchup presents itself.
- Corey Brewer: The return of this former Timberwolves forward would add another defensive presence and give Minnesota more wing depth. Not a great 3-point shooter, Brewer's playoff experience and locker-room presence would be bonuses.
- Nick Young: While not considered disciplined, and certainly not known as a good defender, Young could give the Wolves some needed 3-point shooting off the bench. He struggled in that role for the Warriors last season, which could push his price down into the Wolves' range.
- Treveon Graham: At 6-foot-6, Graham is another long wing. He's only 24 years old, so his best basketball is likely ahead of him. He doesn't take a lot of 3-pointers, but he did hit the long ball at a 41 percent clip last season.
- Amile Jefferson: A 6-foot-9 power forward, Jefferson is undersized down low but is a prolific rebounder who can defend the pick and roll. Signed a two-way deal with Minnesota midway through last season after impressing in Iowa and has again looked good in Summer League action.