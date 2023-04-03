50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
BASKETBALL: McKinley Labraaten places 3rd at state free throw competition

A local third grader took third place at the 49th annual Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship on Saturday.

McKinley Labraaten - Knights of Columbus.jpg
McKinley Labraaten took third place at the Knights of Columbust State Free Throw Competition on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Cloud Cathedral High school.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:46 PM

ST. CLOUD – A local third grader took third place at the 49th annual Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship on Saturday.

McKinley “Minnie” Labraaten competed against 11 other regional winners in the final competition. She sank 15 of her 25 attempts, finishing in third place.

Labraaten won the local and district contests in Bemidji before winning a regional competition in Kellier against nine other shooters. Roughly 2,500 boys and girls compete in over 100 free-throw contests. Labraaten is a student at St. Phillips Catholic School.

