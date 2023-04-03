BASKETBALL: McKinley Labraaten places 3rd at state free throw competition

ST. CLOUD – A local third grader took third place at the 49th annual Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship on Saturday.

McKinley “Minnie” Labraaten competed against 11 other regional winners in the final competition. She sank 15 of her 25 attempts, finishing in third place.

Labraaten won the local and district contests in Bemidji before winning a regional competition in Kellier against nine other shooters. Roughly 2,500 boys and girls compete in over 100 free-throw contests. Labraaten is a student at St. Phillips Catholic School.