Sports

BASKETBALL: Local hoopsters bring home hardware from free throw challenge

Area champions competed at the 49th annual Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship on Saturday, April 1.

Resized_20230401_123134.jpg
Isaiah Bliss, middle, took first place in the Knights of Columbus free throw competition on Saturday, April 1, at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:43 AM

ST. CLOUD – Three area basketball players competed at the 49th annual Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship last Saturday.

Bristol Binkley of Kelliher took first place against six other 11-year-olds at St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She made 23 of her 25 free-throw shots.

Isaiah Bliss of Solway beat all other 13 year olds. He made 24 attempts, improving on his fourth-place finish from a year ago.

McKinley “Minnie” Labraaten of Bemidji competed against 11 other 9-year-olds in the final competition. She sank 15 of her 25 attempts, finishing in third place.

All three kids won the local and district contests before winning a regional competition. Roughly 2,500 boys and girls compete in over 100 free-throw contests.

Bristol Binkley.jpg
Bristol Binkley took first place in her division at the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Competition on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Cloud Cathedral High school.
Contributed
McKinley Labraaten - Knights of Columbus.jpg
McKinley Labraaten took third place at the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Competition on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Cloud Cathedral High school.
Contributed

