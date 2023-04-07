BASKETBALL: Local hoopsters bring home hardware from free throw challenge
ST. CLOUD – Three area basketball players competed at the 49th annual Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Championship last Saturday.
Bristol Binkley of Kelliher took first place against six other 11-year-olds at St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She made 23 of her 25 free-throw shots.
Isaiah Bliss of Solway beat all other 13 year olds. He made 24 attempts, improving on his fourth-place finish from a year ago.
McKinley “Minnie” Labraaten of Bemidji competed against 11 other 9-year-olds in the final competition. She sank 15 of her 25 attempts, finishing in third place.
All three kids won the local and district contests before winning a regional competition. Roughly 2,500 boys and girls compete in over 100 free-throw contests.
