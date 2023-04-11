99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

BASKETBALL: Bemidji to host Pacesetter Region 8 youth basketball playoffs

On Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, boys and girls youth basketball teams will compete for regional championships in Bemidji.

Basketball on hardwood court floor with spot lighting
An orange basketball sits on a hardwood court floor with spot lighting and background that goes from dark to light.
Dan Thornberg/Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.c
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:29 PM

BEMIDJI – The Pacesetter Region 8 Basketball Tournament for grades 4-9 is coming to Bemidji.

On Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, girls and boys teams will compete for regional championships. The eight regional boys and girls champions from each grade will be invited to play in the Pacesetter Minnesota State Championships at The College of St. Benedict in June.

The first and second-place winners will be invited to place in the Pacesetter Great Five-State Championships at the Target Center in Minneapolis against the top teams from Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

All teams will play 3-4 games in one day. Teams may register at www.pacesettersports.net .

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
