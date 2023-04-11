BASKETBALL: Bemidji to host Pacesetter Region 8 youth basketball playoffs

BEMIDJI – The Pacesetter Region 8 Basketball Tournament for grades 4-9 is coming to Bemidji.

On Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, girls and boys teams will compete for regional championships. The eight regional boys and girls champions from each grade will be invited to play in the Pacesetter Minnesota State Championships at The College of St. Benedict in June.

The first and second-place winners will be invited to place in the Pacesetter Great Five-State Championships at the Target Center in Minneapolis against the top teams from Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

All teams will play 3-4 games in one day. Teams may register at www.pacesettersports.net .