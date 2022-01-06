BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State baseball team announced the addition of Ethan Lung to its incoming signing class on Wednesday. Lung is the seventh recruit to sign with the BSU program this cycle and will join the Beavers prior to the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher hails from Peoria, Ariz., and was named an all-region honorable mention at Peoria High School.

Lung joins a class that also includes Nick Ekstrum (Chaska), Luke Johnson (Mankato), Lucas Pierce (West Branch, Iowa), Tate Renning (Hutchinson), Jackson Schaffer (Hastings) and Jacob Smith (Walker).